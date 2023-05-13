Awele Elumelu, the wife of Tony Elumelu, has bought N6 billion worth of shares in Transcorp

The investments makes her the third-largest shareholder, which helps the family have a firm grip on the company

Transcorp Group is one of Nigeria's leading Conglomerate with investments in the Hospitality, Power, and Oil & Gas sectors

Awele Elumelu, the wife of billionaire businessman Tony Elumelu has become Transnational Corporation plc's third-largest shareholder.

In a statement by Transcorp released on NGX, it was announced that Awele acquired 2,063,484,991 units of the total shares of Transnational Corporation Plc (Transcorp).

Dr. Awele Elumelu joins her husband as the top three shareholders in Transcorp Photo credit: @uba

Transcorp confirmed that Elumelu's wife had acquired a 5.076% shareholding in the company On May 12, 2023, by paying N3.12 per share, worth a total N6.43 billion.

This purchase occurred just days after her husband, Tony Elumelu, who serves as the Chairman of Transcorp, had acquired the largest number of shares in the company.

The backstory on Elumelus deals

Recently, Femi Otedola, the Chairman of Geregu Power Plant silently acquired Transcorp shares to become the company's highest stakeholder.

The development forced Elumelu to strike a N32 billion deal to buy out Otedola's shares.

In the last few weeks, to avoid any recurrence, Elumelu has been buying more Transcorp shares to push his total holdings in the company to 25.9% or 10.5 billion shares, making him the highest stakeholder.

The latest investment from Awele has now pushed the Elumelus holdings in Transcorp to more than 30%.

What to know about Transcorp

Transcorp has been a key player in Nigeria's economy for over two decades, with a diversified portfolio of investments that includes Transcorp Power, Transcorp Hilton Abuja, and Transcorp Hotels Calabar.

Transcorp is also a significant contributor to Nigeria's power sector and recently became the first privatised generating company.

