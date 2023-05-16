Okey Nwuke, Director of Access Bank Plc, has acquired two million units of the bank's shares

This transaction, which took place on May 16, 2023, signifies a significant statement regarding the bank's growth

The transaction notification was made on the Nigerian exchange on Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Okey Nwuke, the Director of Access Bank Plc, a subsidiary of Access Holdings Plc, has made a significant move in the company's stock market.

According to a corporate filing on the Nigerian Exchange Limited, Nwuke purchased two million units of the bank’s shares.

The document revealed that Nwuke, who holds the position of Director at Access Bank Plc, paid 10.20 per share for the transaction.

This aggregated volume of two million units puts the deal worth at N20.4 million, and it took place on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, on the trading floor of the NGX in Lagos.

Access Bank giant strides

Nwuke latest investment reflects his belief in the bank's long-term prospects and its ability to deliver value to shareholders.

Access Bank Plc has been in the news for good reasons, from breaking banking records to opening new branches in several African countries, including the United Kingdom.

Also, Legit.ng recently reported that the bank announced the opening of its subsidiary in France.

According to a statement released by Access Bank, the branch's operations would focus on trade finance, initially capitalizing on flows between Africa and France, particularly Francophone Africa.

Speaking on the latest venture, Punch reports that Herbert Wigwe, the Group Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings Plc said:

“Access Bank Plc, today, has a very strong presence in the United Kingdom, but coming on the heels of Brexit, there was a need for us to establish a presence in another country in Europe and France provides a very strong platform for us to do so."

