Femi Otedola, a Nigerian billionaire businessman, has pocketed over $19 million from AbdulWasiu Sowami

The payment is a settlement agreement involving the sale of Forte Oil now Ardova Plc

This is coming just days after Otedola reportedly strucked a N32 billion agreement with Tony Elumelu

Billionaire businessman Femi Otedola has received a $19 million (N8.7 billion) payment from Abdulwasiu Sowami, the Chairman of Ardova, as part of a settlement agreement for the sale of Forte Oil, now Ardova Plc, in 2020.

This follows a ruling in October 2022 by the London Court of International Arbitration (LCIA).

Another N8 billion credit alert on Femi Otedola's account Photo credit: @otedola

Source: Facebook

Ardova, Forte and Otedola story

According to ThisDay, Sowami had instituted arbitration proceedings to avoid paying the balance of $20 million due to Otedola after his company, Zenon Petroleum, sold Ardova to Sowami.

The report further states:

“The good news is that following several payments in installments, Mr. Wasiu has completed the payment of the arbitrary award, net of certain deductions ahead of the June 2023 deadline.

"The total payment of the balance is in the sum of $19 million approximately, thus completing the acquisition.”

PremiumTimes also reports that the LCIA ordered Ignite Investments and Commodities Limited, Sowami’s special purpose acquisition company, to make payments for the sale agreement, less the amount awarded for one of the claims by Zenon Petroleum.

In 2019, Ignite Investments had agreed to acquire 983 million shares, equal to a 75% stake, of Forte Oil from Zenon Petroleum for a deal worth N64.9 billion to be paid in three installments.

However, Ignite Investments later alleged a breach of warranty by Zenon Petroleum in respect of the SPA, causing the former to launch a legal action and make claims against Zenon. Zenon, in turn, filed a counterclaim against Ignite Investments.

The LCIA ruled in favor of Zenon in three out of four claims last October.

Otedola strikes billion naira deal with Elumelu to exit Transcorp

Meanwhile, in another report, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola ended the battle with Tony Elumelu over control of Transcorp Plc.

Transcorp is a diversified conglomerate interested in energy, hospitality, and agriculture.

The mutual agreement saw Otedola receive a payout of N32.5 billion two weeks after spending N6 billion to acquire 2.6bn shares.

