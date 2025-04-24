Nigeria’s biggest mobile money operator, OPay, has set out to sponsor students of Kwara State Polytechnic (Kwara Poly) with scholarships for the next 10 years. This is against the backdrop of the financial struggles that many students face in their respective institutions.

Kwara State Polytechnic's rector, Engr. Dr. Abdul Jimoh Mohammed and OPay's chief public affairs Officer, Justin Zhang, at the MOU signing in Ilorin last week.

On April 16, 2025, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Opay and Kwara Poly and the event had staff members of the institution in attendance and some students who benefited from the scholarship.

At the event, Kwara Poly’s NAPS president, Comrade Oyewunmi Festus Ayomide, thanked Opay for the scholarship initiative, which was extended to students of the institution. He expressed hope for the institution’s continued collaboration with Opay as he applauded the organisation for its commitment to empowering youths.

Kwara Poly’s NAPS president, Comrade Oyewunmi Festus Ayomide, and OPay's chief public affairs Officer, Justin Zhang.

He said:

“Opay is a brand that has consistently demonstrated its commitment to youth empowerment, physical inclusion and social responsibility. Let this be the beginning of a long lasting collaboration that will extend to other institutions across Nigeria, especially polytechnics.”

Speaking further, Comrade Ayomide thanked NAPS for playing a part in facilitating Opay’s collaboration with Kwara Poly as it aligns with their mission to impact the lives of its members across campuses.

Kwara State Poly’s rector, Engr. Abdul Jimoh Mohammed, and OPay's chief public affairs Officer, Justin Zhang.

Kwara State Poly’s rector, Engr. Abdul Jimoh Mohammed, also spoke at the MOU signing and expressed appreciation to Opay. According to him, the scholarship is a step in the right direction and is also assisting the federal government in building Nigeria’s education sector.

He also said:

“Your action also shows that your organisation is responsible in the society because we believe that any organisation that is doing business in a society should find a way to give back to the society as a way of CSR and you have chosen a very meaningful CSR and I must commend Opay.”

One of the beneficiaries of Opay’s scholarship at Kwara State Polytechnic, Abdullahi Kaosara Ajoke—a student from the Statistics Department, Institute of Applied Science—spoke with Legit.ng’s representative, Dolapo Amodeni, where she shared the challenges she had faced in school prior to receiving the scholarship.

Abdullahi Kaosara Ajoke, one of the beneficiaries of Opay’s scholarship at Kwara State Polytechnic, shares her excitement.

According to her, she struggled greatly with getting her school fees, schooling materials and other needed items. Kaosara disclosed that she had considered dropping out of school but was only encouraged to stay back by other students that she tutors, since she is one of the best-performing students in her department.

She said:

“I thought of dropping out of school because of this tuition fee, but as one of the best students in my department, I tutor some students, do assignments for some students, even from other schools to be able to raise money, and those students usually motivate me by saying that I am talented and brilliant and that I should keep pushing. That's the reason why I kept pushing and so I'm happy to be one of Opay’s scholarship beneficiaries.”

Abdullahi Kaosara Ajoke said she currently has a 3.58 CGPA, which is a distinction. She also spoke of her future plans to become a professional football player.

She said:

“I'm a statistician and also a footballer, so I wish to be a professional footballer and with my education and football, I believe that I can be great.”

Onifade Abidemi Rebecca, another beneficiary of OPay’s scholarship at Kwara State Poly, recounts financial struggle.

On the other hand, another beneficiary of OPay’s scholarship at Kwara State Poly, Onifade Abidemi Rebecca, a student from the Office Technology and Management Department, told Legit.ng that she was very happy to be one of those lucky to get the financial assistance from OPay.

Rebecca said the current state of the country’s economy had made survival difficult for many, adding that she was grateful for the opportunity to complete her education. Abidemi explained that her parents had to take out a loan to cover her school fees, and she looked forward to repaying them for their sacrifice.

