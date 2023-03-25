The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G: Awesome Experiences for All

With Samsung's brighter display, more advanced cameras and longer battery life than previous models, the new Galaxy A series delivers outstanding mobile technology for all

Samsung Electronics has unveiled the Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G, two innovative smartphones that advance Samsung Galaxy’s commitment to designing awesome mobile experiences. These new additions to the popular Galaxy A series will help users shoot steady and crisp videos, see clearly even in bright conditions, and do more of the things they love with a battery life that lasts more than two days.

“Cutting-edge mobile experiences are increasingly essential to everyday life,” said TM Roh, President and Head of the Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics. “With continuous enhancements to the Galaxy A series, we’re ensuring that more people around the world can access our transformative innovations.”

Take Awesome Day and Night Photographs, Enhanced with Creative Editing Tools

The Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G deliver stunning images with clear quality even in bright conditions, making use of Samsung Galaxy’s leading Nightography and AI capabilities. Whether users want to capture the perfect selfie or connect through super-smooth video calls, the Galaxy A54 offers astonishing detail thanks to its 32MP front camera.

The new smartphones produce video with amazing clarity, combatting shakiness and blur with improved optical image stabilization (OIS) and video digital image stabilization (VDIS). Even with unsteady hands or when filming on the go, users can be confident about capturing awesome content. For adventures after dark and in low light conditions, Night mode helps users to capture more detail by broadening the camera’s pixel size.

Users can also now remove unwanted shadows and reflections for the first time in the Galaxy A series, thanks to the enhanced editing tools.

Experience Awesome Performance with Vivid Display and Long-Lasting Battery

Both devices feature immersive Super AMOLED displays, measuring 6.4-inch on the Galaxy A54 5G and 6.6-inch on the Galaxy A34 5G. Both displays have been upgraded for astounding outdoor visibility, even under bright sunlight. With the enhanced Vision Booster and a 120Hz refresh rate, the displays will keep up with users as they move between different lighting conditions.

Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G also guarantee up to four generations of OS upgrades and five years of security updates. These features allow users to access the latest software and security to maximize the smartphone lifecycle.

Stay Connected Without Compromising Security

Enhanced mobile experiences rely on advanced security. With Samsung Knox, data is kept under lock and key with defence-grade mobile security. The Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G give users access to the Security and Privacy Dashboard, which makes it easy to see how apps are tracking data and enables simple ways to stop unwanted data collection. When users want to share important files that contain sensitive or personal information with the ultimate level of privacy and control, there’s Private Share. This enables users to share files only to designated recipients within time limits and with screenshots disabled.

The Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G are also compatible with the Samsung Galaxy ecosystem to provide seamless connectivity between devices. Users can get 100GB of cloud storage and easily back up photos to OneDrive with a six-month trial of Microsoft 365 Basic, accessible on the Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G.

Availability

The Galaxy A54 5G will be available in Three color options, including Awesome Lime, Awesome Graphite and Awesome White. The Galaxy A34 5G will be available in Three color options, including Awesome Lime, Awesome Graphite and Awesome Silver. Both Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G from March, 2023.

Flex Pay and Screen Repair

With Samsung Flex Pay, you can pay as low as N12,500 monthly to own a Samsung A34 or A54 device and Pay small-small over 3 -12 months Instalments. The screen repair is as low as N16,000

SAMSUNG GALAXY A54 5G

Display: 6.4-inch FHD+, Super AMOLED Display, 120Hz refresh rate, Vision booster

Dimensions & Weight: 158.2 x 76.7 x 8.2mm, 202g

Camera: 12MP Ultra-Wide Camera, 50MP Main Camera, 5MP Macro Camera, 32MP Front Camera

Memory: 6GB Memory + 128GB Storage, 8GB Memory + 128GB Storage, 8GB Memory + 256GB Storage, Expandable storage by up to 1 TB with an optional microSD card

Battery: 5,000mAh (typical)

Security: Samsung Knox

RRP:

6GB Memory + 128GB Storage – N288,000

8GB Memory + 128GB Storage – N301,000

8GB Memory + 256GB Storage – N323,000

SAMSUNG Galaxy A34 5G

Display: 6.6-inch FHD+, Super AMOLED Display, 120Hz refresh rate, Vision Booster

Dimensions & Weight: 161.3 x 78.1 x 8.2mm, 199g

Camera: 8MP Ultra-Wide Camera, 48MP Main Camera, 5MP Macro Camera, 13MP Front Camera

Memory: 6GB Memory + 128GB Storage, Expandable storage by up to 1 TB with an optional microSD card

Battery: 5,000mAh (typical)

Security: Samsung Knox

RRP: 6GB Memory + 128GB Storage – N236,000

Samsung proudly supports Busan’s bid for the World Expo 2030.

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, digital appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at https://news.samsung.com/za/

