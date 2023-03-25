WhatsApp has released a new app for Windows with improved features

The new app allows group video calls of 8 people and audio calls of 32 people

Other features of the app include group admins scanning group requests for those who wish to join

WhatsApp has released a new desktop app for Windows, which loads faster and allows group video calls with up to 8 people and audio calls with 32 people.

According to WABetaInfo, the WhatsApp monitoring platform, the new app offers end-to-end encryption for messaging, media, and calls across multiple devices, improved syncing, and other new features.

WhatsApp introduces new app for Windows Credit: Matt Cardy / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

An improvement foreseen

In November 2021, WABetaInfo announced that the messaging platform was releasing a beta version of the new native application for Windows. The new app allows an improved experience by enhancing stability as fewer resources are applied.

The new app's interface is strikingly similar to its mobile version.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who recently announced the birth of his third child, mentioned the new app in a recent post.

He said:

"Launching a new WhatsApp desktop app for Windows. Now you can make E2E encrypted video calls with up to 8 people and audio calls with up to 32 people."

TechCrunch reports that the premium messaging platform has been focusing on improving its desktop user experience with multiple device linking, allowing users one account across several devices.

WhatsApp releases iMac version

In June 2021, the company introduced a new Mac client in public beta, improving performance for Apple Silicone-based systems.

The company is also testing versions customized for Android Tablets.

The company also announced group-related features, allowing the first one to let group admins scan requests for joining their groups under the 'Pending Participants'section and the second feature will enable users to see shared groups in search results when they look for a name.

Initially, users had to review the contact's profile to look at groups.

