Abuja - The wife of Nigeria's vice president, Dolapo Osinbajo, on Tuesday, March 1, led a delegation of women to observe a plenary session at the Senate, The Nation reports.

Mrs Osinbajo was at the upper legislative chamber to observe proceedings in the alteration of the 1999 Constitution.

Dolapo Osinbajo led a delegation of women to show solidarity for constitution amendment proposals to promote women's rights. Photo credit: @PLACNG

Osinbajo's wife was present at the red chamber to show solidarity and support for the constitution amendment proposals to promote women's rights, including the Special Seats for Women Bill.

Dr. Ahmad Lawan, the Senate president, interrupted the presentation by his deputy Senator Ovie Omo-Agege to recognise the presence of Mrs Osinbajo and her team at the gallery as lawmakers prepared to vote.

Comfort Lamptey, the United Nations country representative to Nigeria, Dame Pauline Tallen, minister for women affairs and social development, and Hon. (Dr) Asabe Vilita Bashir, the director-general for the National Center for Women Development were also part of the delegation.

Dolapo Osinbajo also attends House of Reps plenary

In another report by Channels TV, the lawmakers at the House of Representatives screamed “no” when a motion to admit Mrs Osinbajo into the chamber to witness proceedings was raised by Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila.

The matter was subsequently put to a vote and Gbajabiamila ruled to allow her into the chamber as they considered the report.

History made as Aisha Buhari visits Senate chambers

Recall that for the first time in the history of Nigeria, the wife of a sitting president was received at the Senate chambers on Wednesday, February 23.

President Muhammadu Buhari's wife, Aisha Buhari, was in the Senate chambers to witness the laying of the report of the constitution review committee.

The upper chamber delayed the submission of the report during its plenary on Wednesday, waiting for the arrival of the first lady.

