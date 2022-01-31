A businessman in Anambra has received some of his recovered properties from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission

Arthur Eze received a certificate on the return of the property from officials of the EFCC in Enugu state

The property was recovered from Olisaebuka and Onyeka Eze, both nephews of the businessman and politician who alleged looted funds from Arthur's company

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Enugu zonal command on Friday, January 28, returned eleven houses recovered in different parts of Enugu to Anambra politician and businessman, Arthur Eze.

The properties were recovered by the EFCC from two people - Olisaebuka Okechukwu Eze and Onyeka Nnadozie Eze - of the administration and finance manager respectively in Arthur Eze’s firm.

The property was returned to Arthur Eze by the EFCC's zonal commander Photo: EFCC

A statement by the EFCC's spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, which was received by Legit.ng said the duo had been accused of criminal breach of trust and diversion of funds belonging to the business mogul.

Uwujaren said an investigation by the commission established that Olisaebuka and Onyeka are both nephews to Arthur Eze who used proceeds of their alleged criminal activities to acquire choice properties in Enugu and other parts of the southeastern part of Nigeria.

Court's decision on Arthur Eze's properties

The EFCC said that in the course of its investigation, it initiated forfeiture proceedings against the two company officials before Justice I.M Buba of the Federal High Court, Enugu.

The court had granted an interim order of forfeiture of the said properties, directing the defendants to show cause why the properties should not be finally forfeited.

In the absence of any contrary information, the Court on October 18, 2021, ordered that the properties be finally forfeited and returned to the nominal complainant, Chief Arthur Eze.

Receiving the properties in Enugu, on January 28, Chief Eze expressed gratitude to the EFCC for ensuring that justice is served.

Eze was quoted to have said:

“I am grateful to the Executive Chairman of the EFCC, Mr Abdulrasheed Bawa, the Zonal Commander and all your men who fought for justice to be served.

“I am aware that, at some point, your men risked their lives for this cause. I pray that God who has been keeping you will always protect you. I am here in person to thank you for all that you did for me when those whom I call my own, stole from me”.

Also, the zonal commander of the commission, Oshodi Johnson, who handed the properties to the businessman, commended the investigative and prosecution teams.

He also commended the upright judgement held by the court and the judiciary on the matter.

