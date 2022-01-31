An appraisal of the ministry of justice shows that the Attorney General of the Federation Abubakar Malami has worked towards ending corruption in Nigeria

The Centre for Social Justice, Equity and Transparency (CESJET) on Monday, January 31, commended the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, for introducing institutional reforms in the war against corruption and recovery of loots.

The centre made this known at a press conference in Abuja which was attended by Legit.ng reporter.

The centre said that the AGF through the ministry of justice has done a lot to curb corruption in Nigeria

peaking during the event, the executive director of the centre, Isaac Ikpa, said in the last six years, Malami has embarked on several initiatives to ensure the smooth functioning of government.

Ikpa said the ministry of justice under the leadership of the AGF has successfully tracked all assets recovered on behalf of the federal government through various law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies.

He also commended the AGF and the ministry of justice for developing the Whistle-Blowers’ Policy.

Adding that through a trilateral agreement with foreign countries, looted funds have been recovered and returned back to Nigeria, Ikpa said this has boosted the public's perception about President Muhammadu Buhari's administration.

Honour and awards for the AGF

The centre also said the minister of justice has consistently adhered to the rule of law, with transparency and accountability the hallmark of his ministry.

He further announced that the centre has passed a vote of confidence on Malami, recommending a national honour for the country's AGF.

Making some recommendations that could help in boosting the morale of personnel in the ministry and other agencies, the centre recommended the conferment of national honours in reward to the AGF.

Ikpa said:

"We also recommend that it won't be out of place if the Attorney General of the Federation is considered for a Nobel Peace Prize for Transparency and Accountability and an unalloyed commitment to the war against corruption in Nigeria."

I have no hands in Sunday Igboho’s travails, says Malami

Malami, Nigeria's chief law officer, says he has no hand in the ordeal Sunday Igboho is going through.

Igboho, originally named Sunday Adeyemo is an activist in the southwest of Nigeria, pushing for secession.

The activist had mentioned AGF Malami in a case instituted in a high court on his behalf by his lawyers.

Justice Odili's house raid: AGF Malami speaks on relationship with 'fake consultant'

The AGF had debunked reports of ever meeting Lawrence Ajodo, the fake consultant arrested over the raid on Justice Mary Odili's residence.

Abubakar Malami said he does not have any form of relationship with Ajodo who has also been identified as a fake police officer.

According to Malami, his office employs the services of consultants officially and there are records to back his claims.

