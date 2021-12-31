President Muhammadu Buhari has assured Nigerians that all funds looted from the coffers of the Niger Delta Development Commission will be recovered

The president also said that those found to have been involved in the financial controversy that rocked the commission would also face justice

According to Buhari, the NDDC as a commission should be alive to the mandate for which it was established

Nigeria's president, Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, December 30, said he will ensure his administration recovers every kobo lost in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) saga.

Daily Trust reports that following the conclusion of the forensic audit of the commission, the president said a review of the report is ongoing.

Speaking at the virtual commissioning of the commission's prototype hostel at the University of Uyo, Akwa Ibom, President Buhari said the review of the audit report is focused on ensuring that all money lost is recoverable.

The president has said that every kobo would be recovered after review of the NDDC audit report Photo: Femi Adesina

Source: Facebook

He also said that his administration would not relent in making sure that all those found culpable in the financial controversy that rocked the NDDC are made to face the law.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Premium Times also reports that the president said the NDDC would need to demonstrate that it can achieve all the mandates for which it was conceived.

He also said that the commission should be able to make its impact felt all over the Niger Delta region and even beyond.

NDDC Deny Fresh Corruption Allegations

The NDCC had earlier debunked all the fresh allegations levelled against the commission in various quarters.

A statement by the commission said there are attempts "to heat up the polity" with NDDC.

NDDC also said the new allegations are a duplication of the ones it was grilled over by the National Assembly probe panel.

NDDC defies Buhari's order as Nigerian students abroad recount tales of hardship

President Buhari's order for outstanding payments of fees of students studying abroad has been ignored by the leadership of the NDDC.

The president had ordered the NDDC to pay all outstanding sums to Nigerian students in its scholarship programmes abroad.

However, two weeks after the president's order, the NDDC is yet to pay the monies leaving most of the students stranded in various foreign countries.

Source: Legit.ng