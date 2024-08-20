25 TV shows like Power for those addicted to crime drama-thriller series

Power is an American crime drama-thriller television series created and produced by Courtney A. It aired on the Starz network from 7 June 2014 to 9 February 2020. Power gained positive reviews and became one of Starz's highest-rated shows and one of cable's most-watched shows. Discover some of the shows like Power for those addicted to crime drama-thriller series.

Power is an American crime drama-thriller television series created and produced by Courtney A. Photo: @Power.Starz on Facebook (modified by author)

If you're a fan of intense crime drama and thrilling storylines, you might be looking for more TV shows like Power to satisfy your thirst. With complex characters, power struggles, and gripping plots, these shows will keep you hooked from start to finish. Dive into our list of must-watch series that deliver the same level of excitement and drama as Power.

TV shows like Power

Did you enjoy watching Power, and are you looking for another good television show to watch? Here are some of the best television shows like Power to add to your watchlist.

No. TV show IMDb rating 1 Breaking Bad 9.5/10 2 The Wire 9.3/10 3 The Sopranos 9.2/10 4 Better Call Saul 9.0/10 5 Narcos 8.8/10 6 Peaky Blinders 8.8/10 7 The Shield 8.7/10 8 Boardwalk Empire 8.6/10 9 Sons of Anarchy 8.6/10 10 Southland 8.5/10 11 Ozark 8.5/10 12 Snowfall 8.4/10 13 Top Boy 8.4/10 14 Banshee 8.4/10 15 Ray Donovan 8.3/10 16 Animal Kingdom 8.2/10 17 Godfather of Harlem 8.1/10 18 Queen of the South 8.0/10 19 The Chi 7.6/10 20 Power Book II: Ghost 7.5/10 21 Mayans M.C. 7.5/10 22 Empire 7.4/10 23 BMF 7.4/10 24 Rebel 7.2/10 25 The Oath 6.4/10

1. Breaking Bad

IMDb rating : 9.5/10

: 9.5/10 Created by : Vince Gilligan

: Vince Gilligan Premiered on: 20 January 2008

It is an American crime drama TV series created and produced by Vince Gilligan. Breaking Bad first premiered on AMC on 20 January 2008 and ended on 29 September 2013 after five seasons consisting of 62 episodes.

It follows the adventures of a chemistry teacher diagnosed with inoperable lung cancer who turns to manufacturing and selling methamphetamine with a former student to secure his family's future.

2. The Wire

IMDb rating : 9.3/10

: 9.3/10 Created by : David Simon

: David Simon Premiered on: 2 June 2002

The Wire was created and written by American author and former police reporter David Simon. The show aired on HBO from 2 June 2002 to 9 March 2008, comprising sixty episodes over five seasons. It follows the drug scene in Baltimore, as seen through the eyes of illicit trade dealers and law enforcement.

3. The Sopranos

IMDb rating : 9.2/10

: 9.2/10 Created by : David Chase

: David Chase Premiered on: 10 January 1999

The Sopranos is an American crime drama TV series that premiered on Max on 10 January 1999 and ended on 10 June 2007, spanning six seasons and 86 episodes. Created by David Chase, the show centres on New Jersey mob boss Tony Soprano, who deals with personal and professional issues that lead him to seek professional psychiatric counselling.

4. Better Call Saul

IMDb rating : 9/10

: 9/10 Created by : Vince Gilligan, Peter Gould

: Vince Gilligan, Peter Gould Premiered on: 8 February 2015

Better Call Saul is a legal crime drama TV show created by Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould for AMC. It aired on AMC on 8 February 2015 and concluded on 15 August 2022 after six seasons of 63 episodes. It is a spin-off of Gilligan's previous series, Breaking Bad.

It tells the story of criminal lawyer Jimmy McGill's trials and tribulations in the years before his fateful run-in with Walter White and Jesse Pinkman.

5. Narcos

IMDb rating : 8.8/10

: 8.8/10 Created by : Chris Brancato, Carlo Bernard, Doug Miro

: Chris Brancato, Carlo Bernard, Doug Miro Premiered on: 28 August 2015

Narcos is an American crime drama TV series created and produced by Chris Brancato, Carlo Bernard, and Doug Miro. Set and filmed in Colombia, the series depicts the story of Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar and many other drug kingpins who plagued the country through the years. It premiered on 28 August 2015 on Netflix and ended on 1 September 2017.

6. Peaky Blinders

IMDb rating : 8.8/10

: 8.8/10 Created by : Steven Knight

: Steven Knight Premiered on: 12 September 2013

Created by Steven Knight, the British television show aired from 12 September 2013 to 3 April 2022. Set in Birmingham, the series is about the titular gang, a historical group of criminals who operated in Birmingham during and post-World War I.

7. The Shield

IMDb rating : 8.7/10

: 8.7/10 Created by : Shawn Ryan

: Shawn Ryan Premiered on: 12 March 2002

The American crime drama TV series premiered on 12 March 2002 and ended on 25 November 2008 after seven seasons. Starring Michael Chiklis, the show tells the story of The Strike Team, a gang of corrupt Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) cops who use illegal methods to maintain law and order while engaging in a series of secret undercover dealings to get rich.

8. Boardwalk Empire

IMDb rating : 8.6/10

: 8.6/10 Created by : Terence Winter

: Terence Winter Premiered on: 19 September 2010

Boardwalk Empire is an American period crime drama TV show that premiered on HBO on 19 September 2010 and concluded on 26 October 2014. Created by Terence Winter, the show depicts the story of an Atlantic City politician who played both sides of the law by conspiring with gangsters during the Prohibition era of the 1920s.

9. Sons of Anarchy

IMDb rating : 8.6/10

: 8.6/10 Created by : Kurt Sutter

: Kurt Sutter Premiered on: 3 September 2008

The popular action crime drama TV show was created by Kurt Sutter and premiered on FX on 3 September 2008 and ended on 9 December 2014. The series revolves around a biker who struggles to balance being a father and being involved in an outlaw motorcycle club.

10. Southland

IMDb rating : 8.5/10

: 8.5/10 Created by : Ann Biderman

: Ann Biderman Premiered on: 9 April 2009

The American TV show was created by writer Ann Biderman and produced by John Wells Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. It premiered on 9 April 2009 and concluded on 17 April 2013. The series revolves around the lives of police officers working for the Los Angeles Police Department.

11. Ozark

IMDb rating : 8.5/10

: 8.5/10 Created by : Bill Dubuque, Mark Williams

: Bill Dubuque, Mark Williams Premiered on: 21 July 2017

Ozark is an American crime drama TV series created by Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams. The series aired on Netflix from 21 July 2017 to 29 April 2022. It stars Jason Bateman and Laura Linney as Marty and Wendy Byrde, a married couple who move their family from Chicago to the Missouri Ozarks, where they must launder money to appease an illicit drug trade boss.

12. Snowfall

IMDb rating: 8.4/10

8.4/10 Created by : John Singleton, Eric Amadio, Dave Andron

: John Singleton, Eric Amadio, Dave Andron Premiered on: 5 July 2017

Snowfall premiered on FX on 5 July 2017 and ended on 19 April 2023, comprising 60 episodes over six seasons. The show was created by John Singleton, Eric Amadio, and Dave Andron and explores the CIA's involvement in the fight against communism in Nicaragua and its connection to drugs.

13. Top Boy

IMDb rating : 8.4/10

: 8.4/10 Created by : Ronan Bennett

: Ronan Bennett Premiered on: 13 September 2019

Top Boy is a British crime drama TV series created and written by Ronan Bennett. It premiered on Netflix on September 13, 2019, and ended on 7 September 2023. The show revolves around two drug dealers and others involved in drug dealing and gang violence in London.

14. Banshee

IMDb rating : 8.4/10

: 8.4/10 Created by : Jonathan Tropper, David Schickler

: Jonathan Tropper, David Schickler Premiered on: 11 January 2013

Banshee is an action TV series created by Jonathan Tropper and David Schickler. It premiered on 11 January 2013 and ended on 20 May 2016 after four seasons. The show revolves around a former convict who assumes the identity of a murdered sheriff in the small town of Banshee, Pennsylvania, where he has some unfinished business.

15. Ray Donovan

IMDb rating : 8.3/10

: 8.3/10 Created by : Ann Biderman

: Ann Biderman Premiered on: 30 June 2013

Ray Donovan is a crime TV show created by Ann Biderman. It aired on Showtime from 30 June 2013 to 19 January 2020. The show centres on Ray Donovan, a professional "fixer" for the rich and famous in Los Angeles who can make anyone's problems disappear except those created by his own family.

16. Animal Kingdom

IMDb rating : 8.2/10

: 8.2/10 Created by : Jonathan Lisco

: Jonathan Lisco Premiered on: 14 June 2016

Animal Kingdom, created by Jonathan Lisco, is based on the 2010 Australian film of the same name. The show aired on TNT from 14 June 2016 to 28 August 2022 and centres on a Southern California family whose excessive lifestyle is fuelled by their criminal activities.

17. Godfather of Harlem

IMDb rating : 8.1/10

: 8.1/10 Created by : Chris Brancato, Paul Eckstein

: Chris Brancato, Paul Eckstein Premiered on: 29 September 2019

Godfather of Harlem premiered on 29 September 2019 on Epix. Created by Chris Brancato and Paul Eckstein, the show is about a gangster named Bumpy Johnson, who makes his way in Harlem during the 1960s.

18. Queen of the South

IMDb rating : 8/10

: 8/10 Created by : M.A. Fortin and Joshua John Miller

: M.A. Fortin and Joshua John Miller Premiered on: 23 June 2016

Queen of the South is a popular TV show based on the novel The Queen of the South by Arturo Pérez-Reverte. It follows Teresa Mendoza, a woman who rises from poverty to become a powerful drug trafficker. The series premiered on 23 June 2016 and concluded on 9 June 2021, with 62 episodes aired on USA Network.

19. The Chi

IMDb rating : 7.6/10

: 7.6/10 Created by : Lena Waithe

: Lena Waithe Premiered on: 7 January 2018

The Chi is among the best TV shows like Power, created by Lena Waithe. The show premiered on Showtime on 7 January 2018 and revolves around a group of residents who become linked by coincidence but bonded by the need for connection and redemption.

20. Power Book II: Ghost

IMDb rating : 7.5/10

: 7.5/10 Created by : Courtney A. Kemp

: Courtney A. Kemp Premiered on: 6 September 2020

Power Book II: Ghost, or Ghost, premiered on Starz on 6 September 2020. Created by Courtney A. Kemp, the series is both a direct sequel and a spin-off of Power. The show continues the story of Tariq St. Patrick, the son of the show's original protagonist, James "Ghost" St. Patrick.

21. Mayans M.C.

IMDb rating : 7.5/10

: 7.5/10 Created by : Kurt Sutter, Elgin James

: Kurt Sutter, Elgin James Premiered on: 4 September 2018

Mayans M.C. is another good TV show like Power. It was created by Kurt Sutter and Elgin James and premiered on 4 September 2018 on FX. The show depicts the adventures of Ezekiel "EZ" Reyes, a member of the Mayans M.C. charter on the California/Mexico border.

22. Empire

IMDb rating: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Created by : Lee Daniels, Danny Strong

: Lee Daniels, Danny Strong Premiered on: 7 January 2015

The American music drama TV show premiered on Fox on 7 January 2015 and concluded on 21 April 2020. Created by Lee Daniels and Danny Strong, Empire revolves around a hip-hop mogul and entertainment company, Empire Entertainment, and the drama among his three sons, who are battling it out for the largest share of the fortune.

23. BMF

IMDb rating : 7.4/10

: 7.4/10 Created by : Randy Huggins

: Randy Huggins Premiered on: 26 September 2021

Black Mafia Family (BMF) was created by Randy Huggins and premiered on 26 September 2021 on Starz. The show centres on the Black Mafia Family, an illegal substance trafficking and money laundering organisation. Some of the series stars include Demetrius Flenory Jr., Da'Vinchi, Russell Hornsby and Michole Briana White.

24. Rebel

IMDb rating : 7.2/10

: 7.2/10 Created by: Krista Vernoff

Krista Vernoff Premiered on: 8 April 2021

Rebel was an American legal comedy-drama TV show created by Krista Vernoff. It was inspired by the life of Erin Brockovich and aired from 8 April 2021 to 10 June 2021. The show revolves around a legal advocate with a blue-collar background who helps those in need without a law degree.

25. The Oath

IMDb rating : 6.4/10

: 6.4/10 Created by : Joe Halpin

: Joe Halpin Premiered on: 8 March 2018

The Oath is among the greatest shows like Power and BMF. It was created by Joe Halpin and aired on Crackle from 8 March 2018 to 21 February 2019. The show depicts the lives of law enforcement officers who are part of a secret gang and their challenges in balancing their personal lives with their criminal activities. The series stars Ryan Quanton, Cory Hardrict, and Katrina Law, among others.

What shows are like Power?

There are numerous series that have similar themes of Power. They include Snowfall, The Wire, Breaking Bad, and Queen of the South.

What is the best Power spin-off?

Power Book IV: Force and Power Book II: Ghost are widely considered the best of the Power spin-offs.

Is Power based on a true story?

Power is not based on a true story, but it is loosely inspired by 50 Cent's own experiences growing up in an illicit substance-riddled environment.

Power captivated audiences with its gripping tales of crime and ambition, leaving many searching for more shows that deliver a similar adrenaline rush. If you are seeking TV shows like Power that provide that same intense blend of drama and crime, the above list is perfect for you.

