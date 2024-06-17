Young Sheldon cast net worths: The actors ranked by their wealth

The Big Bang Theory spinoff series Young Sheldon premiered on 25 September 2017 and last aired on 16 May 2024. Besides its engaging storyline, its star-studded cast has drawn many people's interest. Fans have been curious about Young Sheldon's star's net worth. Discover Young Sheldon's cast's net worth and who the wealthiest is among them.

The main cast of the Young Sheldon. Photo: Chris Hyde, Michael Tran (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Chuck Lorre and Steven Molaro created Young Sheldon, which aired for seven seasons and released 141 episodes. The show starred some of the best actors, such as Jim Parsons, Annie Dotts, and Billy Gardell. The wealth of the cast members has caught the attention of every Young Sheldon viewer, which leaves them wondering what Young Sheldon's cast salaries per episode are.

Young Sheldon's cast's net worth

Young Sheldon is a fictionalised and scripted show about the early life of Sheldon Cooper that aired on a CBS sitcom. Below is a list of Young Sheldon's cast members' net worth, from the highest to the lowest.

Actor Net worth Jim Parsons $160 million Annie Potts $8 million Wallace Shawn $8 million Billy Gardell $8 million Lain Armitage $6 million Montana Jordon $2 million Matt Hobby $1.5 million Lance Barber $1 million Zoe Perry $600,000 Raegan Revord $350,000

1. Jim Parsons — $160 million

Jim Parsons at the after party for the "Mother Play" opening night. Photo: Stephanie Augello

Source: Getty Images

Full name: James Joseph Parsons

James Joseph Parsons Date of birth: 24 March, 1973

24 March, 1973 Place of birth: Houston, Texas, United States

Houston, Texas, United States Profession: Actor, producer

Jim is the wealthiest actor in the Young Sheldon TV series. From 2007 to 2019, he played Sheldon Cooper in The Big Bag Theory. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Just Jared, and Sportskeeda, the actor's net worth is alleged to be $160 million.

Jim earned $1 million per episode for The Big Bag Theory. However, his salary per episode for Young Sheldon is expected to have changed positively as he was the show's executive producer and voice actor.

The actor won several awards for his role in The Big Bang Theory. Some of the awards are the four Primetime Emmy Awards, Golden Globes, USA, and Kids' Choice Awards. According to Entertainment Weekly, the show ended in 2019 after he failed to sign on for another two years. CBS offered him $50 million, including profits, but he turned it down.

2. Annie Potts — $8 million

Actress Annie Potts attends the PaleyFest LA 2024 screening of "Young Sheldon". Photo: Amanda Edwards

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Anne Hampton Potts

Anne Hampton Potts Date of birth: 28 October 1952

28 October 1952 Place of birth: Nashville, Tennessee, United States

Nashville, Tennessee, United States Profession: Actress, voice actor, TV producer

Annie is an actress, voice actor and television producer. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Yahoo, and The Richest, the actress has an alleged net worth of $8 million. Potts began acting professionally in 1977 when she appeared in Busting Loose. Since then, she has starred in several films and TV shows, including Goodtime Girls, Something So Right, and Ghostbusters II.

3. Wallace Shawn — $8 million

Wallace Shawn attends Paramount+'s "Evil" special screening. Photo: John Lamparski

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Wallace Michael Shawn

Wallace Michael Shawn Date of birth: 12 November 1943

12 November 1943 Place of birth: New York, New York, USA

New York, New York, USA Profession: Actor, voice actor, essayist

Wallace is an American actor, voice actor, comedian, playwright, and essayist. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Market Realist, and Herald Weekly, the actor's net worth is alleged to be $8 million.

Wallace has appeared in several movies and TV shows, such as Evil, The Good Fight, The Bug Diaries, and Rafkin's Festival. He has also voiced several characters in Amphibia and Summers Camp Island.

4. Billy Gardell — $8 million

Billy Gardell during an interview at The Kelly Clarkson Show. Photo: Weiss Eubanks

Source: Getty Images

Full name: William Gardell Jr.

William Gardell Jr. Date of birth: 20 August 1969

20 August 1969 Place of birth: Swissvale, Pennsylvania, USA

Swissvale, Pennsylvania, USA Profession: Actor, stand-up comedian

Billy Gardwell is a stand-up comedian and actor widely known for his role as Mike Biggs in Mike & Molly. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Yahoo, and Sportskeda, he has an alleged net worth of $8 million. He has starred in projects like Bob Heartys Abishola, Monk, Dice, New Girl, and Sullivan & Son.

5. Iain Armitage — $6 million

Full name: Iain Armitage

Iain Armitage Date of birth: 15 July 2008

15 July 2008 Place of birth: Georgia, United States

Georgia, United States Profession: Actor, theatre critic

Armitage was one of the youngest cast members in Young Sheldon. He played the lead role of Sheldon Cooper. His father is Euan, a Tony-winning stage and screen actor. Iain has played outstanding roles in other films such as The Glass Castle, I am Not Here, and Big Little Lies.

According to Celebrity Net Worth and Yahoo, Iain Armitage's net worth is alleged to be $6 million. He earned $30,000 per episode in season one, making a total of $660,000. As of writing, there are 22 episodes. His salary per episode in seasons two and three was $31,200 and $32,500, respectively.

6. Montana Jordan — $2 million

Montana Jordan at the CBS fall schedule celebration held at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gregg DeGuire

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Montana Jordan

Montana Jordan Date of birth: 8 March 2003

8 March 2003 Place of birth: Longview, Texas, United States

Longview, Texas, United States Profession: Actor

Montana is an American actor who debuted in The Big Bang Theory spinoff prequel. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Wealthy Gorilla, and CitiMuzik, Montana Jordan's net worth is alleged to be $2 million. His other notable works include The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter.

According to TMZ, Montana earned a salary of $17,500, $18,200, and $19,000 per episode in seasons one, two, and three, respectively.

7. Matt Hobby — $1.5 million

Full name: Matt Hobby

Matt Hobby Date of birth: 18 January 1985

18 January 1985 Place of birth: United States

United States Profession: Actor, comedian

Matt is among the famous male actors and comedians. He is popularly known for his role as Pastor Jeff Difford in Young Sheldon and the HBO TV series Boardwalk Empire as Philip. He has also played notable roles in The Grinder, Fresh Off, The Boat, and Tripple Kiss.

According to The Richest and Your Next Shoes, the American actor's net worth is alleged to be $1.5 million

8. Lance Barber — $1 million

Actor Lance Barber attends the PaleyFest LA 2024 screening of "Young Sheldon" Photo: Amanda Edwards

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Lance Barber

Lance Barber Date of birth: 29 June 1973

29 June 1973 Place of birth: Battle Creek, Michigan, United States.

Battle Creek, Michigan, United States. Profession: Actor

Lance is an American actor who developed an interest in acting after seeing a production of Grease at the age of seven. He took part in acting while studying at Pennfield High School and Kellogg Community College.

The actor has over 60 acting credits. According to Belmont Film House, CitiMuzik, and Distractify, Lance Barber's net worth is alleged to be $1 million.

9. Zoe Perry — $600,000

Actress Zoe Perry attends the PaleyFest LA 2024 screening of "Young Sheldon" at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. Photo: Amanda Edwards

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Zoe Perry

Zoe Perry Date of birth: 26 September 1983

26 September 1983 Place of Birth: Chicago, Illinois, United States

Chicago, Illinois, United States Profession: Actress

Zoe Perry is the daughter of Laurie Metcalf and Jeff Perry, also Hollywood actors. His father is known for starring in films and TV shows such as Wild Things, Prison Break, and Inventing Anna. Her mother's notable roles include Roseanne and The Conners.

The actress married Gab Taraboulsy, a Canadian assistant director and producer, in 2021. Zoe Perry's net worth is allegedly $600,000.

10. Raegan Revord — $350,000

Raegan Revord attends the Cameron Boyce Foundation's 3rd Annual Cam for a Cause Gala. Photo: Kevin Winter

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Raegan Revord

Raegan Revord Date of birth: 3 January 2003

3 January 2003 Place of birth: San Diego, California, USA

San Diego, California, USA Profession: Actress

Reagan is among the best up-and-coming actresses from the United States. She is recognised for her role as Missy Cooper in the Young Sheldon. She made her debut in acting in 2015 in the short film Tortoise.

The actress has been featured in TV series and movies such as Modern Family, Teachers, Grace and Frankie, and Jia. According to The Things and National Today, Raegan Revord's net worth is alleged to be $350,000.

Who is the richest Young Sheldon member?

Jim Parsons is the wealthiest member of the Young Sheldon cast. According to Celebrity Net Worth, he is alleged to have a net worth of $160 million.

Who created the Young Sheldon?

The TV series was created by Chuck Lorre and Steven Molaro.

How much is Iain from Young Sheldon worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth and similar websites, Iain's alleged net worth is $6 million.

How much does Missy get paid on Young Sheldon?

According to Global Star Report, Raegan Revord, who portrays Missy Cooper, is allegedly paid between $30,000 and $350,000 per episode.

How much does Zoe Perry make per episode of Young Sheldon?

The actress, known for her role as Mary Cooper, allegedly earns between $100,000 and $200,000 for every episode of the comedy show.

How much money has young Sheldon made?

Iain Armitage allegedly earned $30,000 per episode for the young Sheldon role. However, according to Celebrity Net Worth, he earned $30,000, $31,200, and $32,500 for seasons one, two, and three, respectively.

Young Sheldon's cast's net worths have grown since its premiere. The hilarious and highly-rated prequel comedy is based on the character of Sheldon Cooper in the hit show The Big Bang Theory.

Legit.ng recently published an article about the Selling the OC cast net worths. Selling the OC is a reality series that follows agents' property of sale on behalf of the Opperheim group. The show premiered on 24 August 2022.

Adam Divello created Selling the OC, which revolves around the Oppenheim Group real estate brokerage firm. The founders of Oppenheim Group are Jason and Bret Oppenheim. Discover the cast of Selling the OC's net worth and the whereabouts of the cast now.

Source: Legit.ng