What happened to the cast of Married With Children? The actors then and now

Married... with Children is an American sitcom that aired on the Fox network between 1987 and 1997. The show revolves around the Bundy family's daily misadventures and dysfunctional dynamics. What happened to the cast of Married With Children? Here is all about the show’s cast members and where they are now.

The main cast of the American sitcom Married With Children. Photo: @CheechMarin, @killer1980s on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Married With Children is one of the longest-running sitcoms in American television history, with 11 seasons and 259 episodes. It was created by Michael G. Moye and Ron Leavitt. The show explores the Bundy family’s humorous struggles with financial woes, marital discord, and parenting challenges.

What happened to the cast of Married With Children?

Where is the Married With Children cast now? Most of its cast members have continued enjoying successful careers in television, film, and other ventures. Here is the cast of Married With Children and what they are up to now.

1. Ed O'Neill as Al Bundy

The American actress Ed O'Neill then (L) and now (R). Photo: @goliathdotcom on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Edward Leonard O'Neill

Edward Leonard O'Neill Date of birth: 12 April 1946

12 April 1946 Age: 78 years old (as of June 2024)

78 years old (as of June 2024) Place of birth: Youngstown, Ohio, USA

Youngstown, Ohio, USA Current residence: Los Angeles, California, USA

Los Angeles, California, USA Relationship status: Married

Married Partner: Catherine Rusoff

Ed O'Neill was a main member of the Married With Children cast and appeared in all 259 episodes of the show. The American actor was born on 12 April 1946 in Youngstown, Ohio, United States. In Married With Children, Ed O'Neill portrayed a character named Al Bundy.

O'Neill's involvement in the industry has waned in the past few years. However, he has participated in several prevalent projects, including Finding Dory and Ralph Breaks the Internet, in which he voiced the characters of Hank and Mr. Litwak. Who is Ed O'Neill's real wife? The actor’s wife is actress Catherine Rusoff, and they have two daughters, Claire and Sophia.

2. Katey Sagal as Peggy Bundy

The American actress Katey Sagal in the 90s (L) and now (R). Photo: @IconicCool, @madhotcollectibles on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Catherine Louise Sagal

Catherine Louise Sagal Date of birth: 19 January 1954

19 January 1954 Age: 70 years old (as of June 2024)

70 years old (as of June 2024) Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, USA

Los Angeles, California, USA Current residence: Los Angeles, California, USA

Los Angeles, California, USA Relationship status: Married

Married Partner: Kurt Sutter

Katey Sagal, whose real name is Catherine Louise Sagal, is among the main Married with Children cast members. The American actress was born on 19 January 1954 in Los Angeles, California, United States. In Married With Children, Katey Sagal portrayed a character named Peggy Bundy, Al Bundy's wife known for her bouffant hairstyle and vibrant wardrobe.

Since the show ended, Sagal has had a prolific career. She has taken on significant roles in television series such as Sons of Anarchy, where she portrayed Gemma Teller Morrow.

She has also been featured in many films and TV shows, including Futurama,8 Simple Rules, Sons of Anarchy, and The Conners. The actress is married to writer-producer Kurt Sutter, with whom she has three children: Esmé, Jackson, and Sarah.

3. Christina Applegate as Kelly Bundy

Christina Applegate in the 90s (L). The actress attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (R). Photo: @IconicCool on Facebook, Frazer Harrison/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Christina Applegate

Christina Applegate Date of birth: 25 November 1971

25 November 1971 Age: 52 years old (as of June 2024)

52 years old (as of June 2024) Place of birth: Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, USA

Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, USA Current residence: Los Angeles, California, USA

Los Angeles, California, USA Relationship status: Married

Married Partner: Martyn LeNoble

Christina Applegate is an actress and film producer from Hollywood, California, United States. In Married With Children, she portrayed Kelly Bundy, the Bundys' attractive but dim-witted daughter.

Applegate has continued to enjoy a successful career in television and film. She has starred in series like Samantha Who? (2007-2009) and Dead to Me (2019-2022), the latter of which earned her critical acclaim as the Actress in a Leading Role – Comedy of Musical in 2023.

According to her IMDb profile, she has also appeared in films such as Anchorman, The Sweetest Thing and Bad Moms. Applegate is married to Dutch musician Martyn LeNoble, and they have one daughter, Sadie Grace.

4. David Faustino as Bud Bundy

David Faustino in the 90s (L). The actor arrives at Green Lounge Eco Luxury Experience Earth Day Awards (R) in Santa Monica, California. Photo: @getgreattv on Facebook, FilmMagic (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: David Anthony Faustino

David Anthony Faustino Date of birth: 3 March 1974

3 March 1974 Age: 50 years old (as of June 2024)

50 years old (as of June 2024) Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, USA

Los Angeles, California, USA Current residence: Los Angeles, California, USA

Los Angeles, California, USA Relationship status: Dating

Dating Partner: Lindsay Bronson

David Faustino is an American actor, writer and film producer from Los Angeles, California, United States. He was born on 3 March 1974, making him 50 years old as of June 2024. In the American sitcom show, David Faustino portrayed a character named Bud Bundy, the Bundys' scheming and socially awkward son.

Faustino has remained active in the entertainment industry, working in both acting and voice-over work. He has voiced characters in animated series such as The Legend of Korra and Dragons: Race to the Edge. The actor has also appeared on various television shows and pursued a music career. He has one daughter, Ava Marie Grace.

5. Amanda Bearse as Marcy Rhoades/D'Arcy

Amanda Bearse in the 1980s (L). The actress attends The Dinah 2016 at Palm Springs Convention Center (R). Photo: CBS Photo Archive, Beck Starr (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Amanda Bearse

Amanda Bearse Date of birth: 9 August 1958

9 August 1958 Age: 65 years old (as of June 2024)

65 years old (as of June 2024) Place of birth: Winter Park, Florida, USA

Winter Park, Florida, USA Current residence: Seattle, Washington, USA

Seattle, Washington, USA Relationship status: Married

Married Partner: Carrie Schenken

Amanda Bearse was another central member of the Married With Children. The American actress and film producer was born on 9 August 1958 in Winter Park, Florida, United States. In the sitcom, Amanda Bearse portrayed Marcy Rhoades/D'Arcy, the Bundys' neighbour and Peggy's best friend.

After the show ended, Bearse transitioned from acting to directing. She has directed episodes of well-known sitcoms like Dharma & Greg and Mad TV. The film producer has also directed several episodes of The Big Gay Sketch Show.

The actress has also appeared in prominent TV shows and films, including Fright Night and The Earth Day Special. She lives with her partner, Carrie Schenken, and their adopted daughter, Zoe.

6. David Garrison as Steve Rhoades

David Garrison in the 80s (L). The actor arrives at the Stone Rose Lounge and Simon LA preview in 2006 in Los Angeles (R). Photo: @getgreattv on X (Twitter), David Livingston (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name: David Earl Garrison

David Earl Garrison Date of birth: 30 June 1952

30 June 1952 Age: 71 years old (as of June 2024)

71 years old (as of June 2024) Place of birth: Long Branch, New Jersey, USA

Long Branch, New Jersey, USA Current residence: New York City, New York, USA

New York City, New York, USA Relationship status: Single

David Garrison was yet another central member of the Married With Children. The American actor was born on 30 June 1952 in Long Branch, New Jersey, United States. In the American sitcom, David portrays Steve Rhoades, Marcy's first husband, who later leaves her to become a forest ranger.

Garrison has had a distinguished acting career, featuring in films like It’s Your Move (1984-1985), The Practice (2001-2003), Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (2017) and Madam Secretary (2016). The actor currently resides in New York City, United States.

7. Ted McGinley as Jefferson D'Arcy

Ted McGinley in the 80s (L). The actor Ted McGinley at the Variety Spirituality and Faith in Entertainment Breakfast (R). Photo: @people on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Theodore Martin McGinley

Theodore Martin McGinley Date of birth: 30 May 1958

30 May 1958 Age: 66 years old (as of June 2024)

66 years old (as of June 2024) Place of birth: Newport Beach, California, USA

Newport Beach, California, USA Current residence: Los Angeles, California, USA

Los Angeles, California, USA Relationship status: Married

Married Partner: Gigi Rice

Ted McGinley, whose real name is Theodore Martin McGinley, was born on 30 May 1958 in Newport Beach, California, United States. The American actor joined the American sitcom in its fifth season. He portrays a character named Jefferson D'Arcy, Marcy's charming but lazy second husband.

McGinley has remained a familiar face on television, with roles in series like Hope & Faith, The West Wing, and Mad Men. He has also appeared in several films and TV movies, including Revenge of the Nerds, Wayne’s World 2, The Baxters, and Do You Believe? He is married to actress Gigi Rice, and they have two sons, Beau and Quinn.

Why was Married... with Children abruptly cancelled?

The American sitcom was abruptly cancelled on 17 April 1997, mainly because of its decline in ratings. Although it maintained a dedicated fanbase, it no longer attracted the large viewership it once did.

If you were wondering what happened to the cast of Married With Children after the show’s ending, many of them enjoyed diverse careers in the entertainment industry. They continue captivating audiences with their talents in various acclaimed projects and personal endeavours.

Legit.ng recently published an exciting post about the net worths of the cast of Selling the OC. Selling the OC is a spin-off of Selling Sunset and revolves around the Oppenheim Group real estate brokerage firm.

The Selling the OC reality show premiered on 24 August 2022, with eight episodes in its first season. It follows agents selling property on behalf of the Oppenheim group. Read on to discover all about the cast members' net worth and current whereabouts.

Source: Legit.ng