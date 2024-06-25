YABATECH cut-off mark for all courses for the 2024/2025 admission exercise

Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) is Nigeria's first higher educational institution, founded in 1947. YABATECH offers different types of National Diploma (ND), Higher National Diploma (HND), and degree courses at an undergraduate level. Here is everything you need to know about the YABATECH cut-off mark and departmental requirements for various courses.

Yaba College of Technology offers B.Sc. (Ed) courses in Technical and Vocational education and Postgraduate Diplomas in Engineering. It is the first higher institution in Nigeria to establish a Centre for Entrepreneurship Development, with linkages with the world of commerce and industry. If YABATECH is your first-choice institution, the initial step should be familiarising yourself with the approved admission aggregates for this year.

YABATECH cut-off mark for all courses in 2024

The general YABATECH cut-off for the 2024/2025 academic admission session is 150. This cut-off mark is the benchmark for all courses offered in the institution.

YABATECH departmental cut-off marks

YABATECH’s departmental cut-off mark is usually different from their JAMB cut-off mark. The departmental cut-off mark is the final mark that will determine a candidate’s admission. At the time of writing, YABATECH's management has not made the official announcements yet. Below are YABATECH departmental cut-off marks for the last session (2023/2024 session).

National Diploma cut-off mark for 2023/2024

Programme Merit score ND Accountancy 66.60 ND Agricultural & Bio-Environmental Engineering 50 ND Agricultural Technology 56.20 ND Architectural Technology 63.30 ND Banking & Finance 62.05 ND Building Technology 57.95 ND Business Administration & Management 65.10 ND Chemical Engineering 61.10 ND Civil Engineering 62.40 ND Computer Engineering 63.70 ND Computer Science 65.95 ND Electrical & Electronics Engineering 65.55 ND Estate Management 58.70 ND Fashion Design 64.65 ND Food Technology 60.10 ND General Art 65.85 ND Hospitality Management 59.15 ND Industrial Maintenance Engineering 52.15 ND Leisure & Tourism 54.80 ND Library & Information Science 63.35 ND Marine Engineering 58.65 ND Marketing 60.60 ND Mass Communication 69.45 ND Mechanical Engineering 62.55

Degree courses cut-off marks

Programme Merit score B. Sc Art Education 52.20 B. Sc Biology Education 58.20 B. Sc Business Education 52.50 B. Sc Chemistry Education 57.00 B. Sc Computer Education 58.05 B. Sc Home Economics Education 50 B.Sc Industrial Technical Education 50 B.Sc Integrated Science 50 B.Sc Mathematics Education 50 B. Sc Physics Education 50

What courses does YABATECH offer?

The university offers high-quality programs categorised into nine faculties and over 40 departments. Here is a list of courses and departments available at the university:

Faculty of Industrial and Manufacturing Engineering

Computer Engineering

Electrical Engineering

Industrial Maintenance Engineering

Mechanical Engineering

Mechatronics Engineering

Technology Metallurgical Engineering

Welding And Fabrication Engineering

Faculty of Technology

Agricultural Technology

Computer Science

Food Technology

Hospitality Management

Leisure And Tourism

Nutrition And Dietetics

Polymer Technology

Textile Technology

Faculty of Management & Business Studies

Accountancy

Banking & Finance

Business Administration

Marketing

Office Technology Management

Public Administration

Faculty of Liberal Studies

Languages

Mass Communication

Social Science

Faculty of Civil & Natural Resources Engineering

Agricultural & Bio-Environmental Engineering

Chemical Engineering Technology

Civil Engineering

Marine Engineering

Mineral & Petroleum Resources Engineering

Faculty of Technical & Vocational Education

Art Education

Biology Education

Business Education

Chemistry Education

Computer Education

Educational Foundation

Home Economics Education

Industrial Technical Education

Integrated Science Education

Mathematics Education

Physics Education

Science Education

Technical Education

Faculty of Environmental Studies

Architecture

Building Technology

Estate Management

Quantity Surveying

Surveying & Geo-Informatics

Urban & Regional Planning

Faculty of Science

Biological Science

Chemical Science

Physical Science

Statistics

Faculty of Arts Design & Printing

Fine Art

Graphic Design

Industrial Design

Printing Technology

YABATECH admission requirements

Candidates who want to join the learning institution must meet the following requirements.

Applicant must be at least 16 years of age.

Candidates must choose Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) as their first choice of institution.

Prospective candidates must have a minimum of 150 in the recent JAMB examination.

Applicant must have a minimum of five (5) credits in your O’Level results, which can be from WAEC, NECO, or NABTEB. These credits must include English Language and Mathematics.

Applicant must meet all Faculty and Departmental requirements.

Applicant must obtain an acceptable score at the compulsory University post UTME screening test.

What is the YABATECH cut-off mark for nursing?

Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) does not offer a nursing program. However, the institution will soon begin its School of Health Technology at its Epe Campus to run health-related programmes, including nursing courses.

What is the YABATECH cut-off mark for Computer Science?

YABATECH's cut-off mark for Computer Science in 2023/2024 was 150. Candidates wishing to study Computer Science at YABATECH must score at least 150 and above in JAMB UTME.

What is the YABATECH cut-off mark for Mechanical Engineering?

The cut-off mark for Mechanical Engineering at Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) for the 2023/2024 academic session was 150.

What is the YABATECH cut-off mark for Business Administration?

The cut-off mark for Business Administration at Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) for the 2023/2024 academic session was 65.10.

What is the YABATECH cut-off mark for Science Laboratory Technology?

The cut-off mark for Science Laboratory Technology at Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) for the 2024/2025 academic session is 64.38​. This means candidates wishing to study Science Laboratory Technology must score at least 64.38 in their departmental screening to be considered for admission.

The YABATECH cut-off mark for 2024/2025 will help determine if you qualify to enrol at the tertiary institution. The YABATECH cut-off mark for the 2023/2024 academic year was 150 for National Diploma [ND] Courses and 160 for Degree courses. It is expected to vary slightly in the 2024/2025 academic year.

