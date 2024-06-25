YABATECH cut-off mark for all courses for the 2024/2025 admission exercise
Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) is Nigeria's first higher educational institution, founded in 1947. YABATECH offers different types of National Diploma (ND), Higher National Diploma (HND), and degree courses at an undergraduate level. Here is everything you need to know about the YABATECH cut-off mark and departmental requirements for various courses.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- YABATECH cut-off mark for all courses in 2024
- What courses does YABATECH offer?
- Faculty of Industrial and Manufacturing Engineering
- Faculty of Technology
- Faculty of Management & Business Studies
- Faculty of Liberal Studies
- Faculty of Civil & Natural Resources Engineering
- Faculty of Technical & Vocational Education
- Faculty of Environmental Studies
- Faculty of Science
- Faculty of Arts Design & Printing
- YABATECH admission requirements
- What is the YABATECH cut-off mark for nursing?
- What is the YABATECH cut-off mark for Computer Science?
- What is the YABATECH cut-off mark for Mechanical Engineering?
- What is the YABATECH cut-off mark for Business Administration?
- What is the YABATECH cut-off mark for Science Laboratory Technology?
Yaba College of Technology offers B.Sc. (Ed) courses in Technical and Vocational education and Postgraduate Diplomas in Engineering. It is the first higher institution in Nigeria to establish a Centre for Entrepreneurship Development, with linkages with the world of commerce and industry. If YABATECH is your first-choice institution, the initial step should be familiarising yourself with the approved admission aggregates for this year.
YABATECH cut-off mark for all courses in 2024
The general YABATECH cut-off for the 2024/2025 academic admission session is 150. This cut-off mark is the benchmark for all courses offered in the institution.
YABATECH departmental cut-off marks
YABATECH’s departmental cut-off mark is usually different from their JAMB cut-off mark. The departmental cut-off mark is the final mark that will determine a candidate’s admission. At the time of writing, YABATECH's management has not made the official announcements yet. Below are YABATECH departmental cut-off marks for the last session (2023/2024 session).
National Diploma cut-off mark for 2023/2024
|Programme
|Merit score
|ND Accountancy
|66.60
|ND Agricultural & Bio-Environmental Engineering
|50
|ND Agricultural Technology
|56.20
|ND Architectural Technology
|63.30
|ND Banking & Finance
|62.05
|ND Building Technology
|57.95
|ND Business Administration & Management
|65.10
|ND Chemical Engineering
|61.10
|ND Civil Engineering
|62.40
|ND Computer Engineering
|63.70
|ND Computer Science
|65.95
|ND Electrical & Electronics Engineering
|65.55
|ND Estate Management
|58.70
|ND Fashion Design
|64.65
|ND Food Technology
|60.10
|ND General Art
|65.85
|ND Hospitality Management
|59.15
|ND Industrial Maintenance Engineering
|52.15
|ND Leisure & Tourism
|54.80
|ND Library & Information Science
|63.35
|ND Marine Engineering
|58.65
|ND Marketing
|60.60
|ND Mass Communication
|69.45
|ND Mechanical Engineering
|62.55
Degree courses cut-off marks
|Programme
|Merit score
|B. Sc Art Education
|52.20
|B. Sc Biology Education
|58.20
|B. Sc Business Education
|52.50
|B. Sc Chemistry Education
|57.00
|B. Sc Computer Education
|58.05
|B. Sc Home Economics Education
|50
|B.Sc Industrial Technical Education
|50
|B.Sc Integrated Science
|50
|B.Sc Mathematics Education
|50
|B. Sc Physics Education
|50
What courses does YABATECH offer?
The university offers high-quality programs categorised into nine faculties and over 40 departments. Here is a list of courses and departments available at the university:
Faculty of Industrial and Manufacturing Engineering
- Computer Engineering
- Electrical Engineering
- Industrial Maintenance Engineering
- Mechanical Engineering
- Mechatronics Engineering
- Technology Metallurgical Engineering
- Welding And Fabrication Engineering
Faculty of Technology
- Agricultural Technology
- Computer Science
- Food Technology
- Hospitality Management
- Leisure And Tourism
- Nutrition And Dietetics
- Polymer Technology
- Textile Technology
Faculty of Management & Business Studies
- Accountancy
- Banking & Finance
- Business Administration
- Marketing
- Office Technology Management
- Public Administration
Faculty of Liberal Studies
- Languages
- Mass Communication
- Social Science
Faculty of Civil & Natural Resources Engineering
- Agricultural & Bio-Environmental Engineering
- Chemical Engineering Technology
- Civil Engineering
- Marine Engineering
- Mineral & Petroleum Resources Engineering
Faculty of Technical & Vocational Education
- Art Education
- Biology Education
- Business Education
- Chemistry Education
- Computer Education
- Educational Foundation
- Home Economics Education
- Industrial Technical Education
- Integrated Science Education
- Mathematics Education
- Physics Education
- Science Education
- Technical Education
Faculty of Environmental Studies
- Architecture
- Building Technology
- Estate Management
- Quantity Surveying
- Surveying & Geo-Informatics
- Urban & Regional Planning
Faculty of Science
- Biological Science
- Chemical Science
- Physical Science
- Statistics
Faculty of Arts Design & Printing
- Fine Art
- Graphic Design
- Industrial Design
- Printing Technology
YABATECH admission requirements
Candidates who want to join the learning institution must meet the following requirements.
- Applicant must be at least 16 years of age.
- Candidates must choose Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) as their first choice of institution.
- Prospective candidates must have a minimum of 150 in the recent JAMB examination.
- Applicant must have a minimum of five (5) credits in your O’Level results, which can be from WAEC, NECO, or NABTEB. These credits must include English Language and Mathematics.
- Applicant must meet all Faculty and Departmental requirements.
- Applicant must obtain an acceptable score at the compulsory University post UTME screening test.
What is the YABATECH cut-off mark for nursing?
Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) does not offer a nursing program. However, the institution will soon begin its School of Health Technology at its Epe Campus to run health-related programmes, including nursing courses.
What is the YABATECH cut-off mark for Computer Science?
YABATECH's cut-off mark for Computer Science in 2023/2024 was 150. Candidates wishing to study Computer Science at YABATECH must score at least 150 and above in JAMB UTME.
What is the YABATECH cut-off mark for Mechanical Engineering?
The cut-off mark for Mechanical Engineering at Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) for the 2023/2024 academic session was 150.
What is the YABATECH cut-off mark for Business Administration?
The cut-off mark for Business Administration at Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) for the 2023/2024 academic session was 65.10.
What is the YABATECH cut-off mark for Science Laboratory Technology?
The cut-off mark for Science Laboratory Technology at Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) for the 2024/2025 academic session is 64.38. This means candidates wishing to study Science Laboratory Technology must score at least 64.38 in their departmental screening to be considered for admission.
The YABATECH cut-off mark for 2024/2025 will help determine if you qualify to enrol at the tertiary institution. The YABATECH cut-off mark for the 2023/2024 academic year was 150 for National Diploma [ND] Courses and 160 for Degree courses. It is expected to vary slightly in the 2024/2025 academic year.
