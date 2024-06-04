Kogi State University (KSU) (now Prince Abubakar Audu University) is state-owned in Anyigba, Kogi, Nigeria. It was established in 1999 by Prince Abubakar Audu, the state's former governor. It has been ranked as Nigeria's fastest-developing university and one of the most popular universities in Africa. The Kogi State University cut-off mark for 2024/2025 will help you understand whether you can secure a place there as a student prospect.

Kogi State University is one of Nigeria's fastest-developing universities and one of the most popular universities in Africa. Photo: Kogi State University, Anyigba on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Kogi State University/Prince Abubakar Audu University (PAAU) is known for its thorough admission process, admitting students strictly by merit. It is among the best universities in Nigeria, with some of its departments ranked by Nigerian professional and academic bodies as the best in the country.

Kogi State University cut-off mark

For the 2024/2025 academic session, Kogi State University (KSU) has set its JAMB cut-off mark at 140. This means students who scored 140 or above in the UTME can apply for admission into KSU.

However, it is important to note that scoring above the cut-off mark does not guarantee admission. Candidates must also meet other requirements, including departmental cut-off marks and the post-UTME screening exercise.

Kogi State University departmental cut-off mark for all courses

Departmental cut-off marks are scores a candidate must have for them to be able to gain admission into their course of choice. The KSU departmental cut-off marks for the 2024/2025 session have not been released yet.

What are the courses offered at Kogi State University?

Kogi State University offers a wide variety of undergraduate and postgraduate programs in eight faculties. Photo: pexels.com, @keira-burton

Source: UGC

The university offers a wide variety of undergraduate and postgraduate programs in eight faculties. Below is an overview of KSU undergraduate courses and their respective faculties.

Faculty of Agriculture

Agricultural Economics & Extension

Crop production

Animal Production

Fisheries and Aquaculture

Soil & Environmental Management

Food Science & Technology

Home Science

Faculty of Arts and Humanities

History and International Studies

English and Literary Study

Theatre Art

Arabic

Philosophy

Faculty of Law

Common law

Islamic Law

Faculty of Social Science

Mass Communications

Economics

Political Science

Sociology

Geography and Planning

Faculty of Education

Mathematics Education

Chemistry Education

Physics Education

Biology Education

CRS Education

Islamic Education

Library and Information Sciences

Human Kinetics and Health Education

Social studies education

Economics Education

English Education

Geography Education

Faculty of Natural Sciences

Mathematical Sciences & Statistics

Pure and Industrial Chemistry

Physics

Plant and Biotechnology

Geology

Microbiology

Biochemistry

Animal and Environmental Biology

Computer Science

Faculty of Management Science

Accounting

Banking and Finance

Public Administration

Business Administration

Faculty of Health Sciences

Human Anatomy

Human Physiology

Nursing Science

Pharmacology

Medical Laboratory Science

The faculty of Health Sciences at KSU offers five main courses. Photo: pexels.com, @olly

Source: UGC

When will Kogi State University start giving admission?

The Kogi State University (KSU) management confirmed that the admission process for the 2024/2025 academic session will begin on 15 August 2024.

KSU admission requirements

Apart from meeting the KSU cut-off mark, you must fulfil other eligibility criteria. Below are the requirements.

Candidates must have sat for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

To be eligible for the post-UTME examination and admission screening exercise, candidates must meet the KSU cut-off mark and the courses offered.

Candidates must possess at least 5 credit passes in relevant subjects, including English Language and Mathematics at GCE O’level, WASSCE, SSCE, NECO or approved equivalents at not more than two (2) Sittings.

Applicants must be at least sixteen (16) years of age in the admission year.

Satisfy KSU department and faculty requirements before being admitted.

How can I check my admission to KSU?

To check your 2024/2025 admission list for undergraduate candidates, students must log in to the student portal using their UTME username and password. To check, follow these steps:

Go to the KSU admission checking portal through www.portal.jamb.gov.ng/efacility. Enable the Desktop Site option in your Google Chrome browser settings. Log in with your JAMB email and password. Scroll down and click on the “Check Admission Status” tab or CAPS. Choose your exam year if prompted. Enter your JAMB registration number if required. Click on “Check Admission Status” to view your KSU admission status.

How much is Kogi State University school fees?

The updated school fees of Kogi State University, Anyigba, for indigenous students, range between N80,000 and N100,000, depending on the program, and N180,050 to N200,050 for non-indigenous students.

How much is Kogi State University school fees for freshers? For new students, the school fees range from ₦57,500 to ₦100,000 and ₦46,000 to ₦89,000 for returning students. If you are a new or returning student, you must check the department’s fees on the school’s official website.

What is Kogi State University's cut-off mark for 2024/2025?

Kogi State University (KSU), now Prince Abubakar Audu University (PAAU), has yet to announce the 2024/2025 cut-off mark. However, the institution's cut-off mark in 2023/2024 was 140.

Where is Kogi State University located?

The Prince Abubakar Audu University (PAAU) is in Anyigba, Nigeria.

What is the cut-off mark for KSU post-UTME?

The KSU general post-UTME minimum cut-off mark for the 2024/2025 admission exercise is 140 and above, depending on the program. Candidates who score 140 or above in the concluded JAMB examination are eligible to register for the Kogi State University post-UTME.

When is KSU post-UTME starting in 2024?

KSU Post UTME 2023/2024 registration will commence on 24 June 2024. The KSU Post UTME online registration and screening will conclude on 24 July 2024. KSU Post UTME screening examination for the 2023/2024 academic session will begin on 15 August 2024.

The Kogi State University cut-off mark for 2024/2025 will help determine if you qualify to enrol at the learning institution. Admission will start in August, and one must meet the requirements to be accepted to the course of choice. You can contact the support team or visit the nearest campus for more information about admission, school fees, and course cut-off marks.

Legit.ng published an article about the University of Benin cut-off mark for JAMB. The University of Benin (UNIBEN) is among the government research institutions in Nigeria. The University was started in 1970 and is located in Benin City, Edo State.

Like many universities, the University of Benin has a set admission criteria and a cut-off mark based on the student's performance in various examinations. Find out the cut-off mark for different courses offered at UNIBEN.

Source: Legit.ng