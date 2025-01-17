120+ middle school writing prompts that unleash their creativity

In today's world, where screens take up so much of your kids' time, it is easy to forget how important imagination is. Middle schoolers are at an age when their creativity is at its peak. Creative middle school writing prompts can help unmotivated and uninspired students use their imagination.

Writing prompts can be in different forms, such as phrases, questions, and essays, and can consist of photographs, songs, and abstract ideas, among other features. Unmotivated and uninspired middle school students can use creative writing prompts to develop their writing and creative skills.

Creative writing prompts

Creative writing prompts are major points for writing and can be used to write good poems, stories, and essays, among other thrilling and fascinating written works. Below are shared examples of creative writing prompts.

Write about the best month of the year.

Write about the worst day of the year.

What is a food you hate? Write about it!

Write a story about being the ruler of an underwater world.

Write an acrostic poem for the word "treehouse".

Write about a scenario in which money can buy happiness.

Write about what it would be like if you had an alligator as a pet.

Write a letter to someone you haven't seen since childhood.

Write about your house or apartment using a memory from each room.

Write about an ancestor based on stories you've heard from relatives.

Write a story using these five words: apple, train, elephant, paper, banjo.

What do you want to be when you grow up, and why?

Write a persuasive essay about your favourite animal and why you think they are the best pet.

Write about current events happening around you or your region. Write a news article about the events.

Write a story about a kid who is starting at a new school. How do you think they might feel?

Through your experience travelling to several tour destinations, write an informative essay about the destinations.

About the life events you have experienced most by yourself or your agemates and friends. Write a personal narrative.

Write a short descriptive essay about challenges faced when specific heartbreaking events are experienced while growing up.

Write a detailed narrative about your most memorable moments, emotions, or experiences in your life.

About personal reflection regarding society's beliefs, myths, and misconceptions about certain foods.

Write an informative essay about an interesting topic you learned online and how useful it has been to you.

Write a personal reflection story about where you would go and what you would do if all circumstances favour your desires or wishes.

Write a short story or poem about a personal life experience that you wish to live in that moment.

Write a short story about what it might be like if you woke up with a mermaid tail one morning.

Which is better, winter or summer? Write about the reasons why you think winter or summer is better.

Write an imaginary history of the previous people who lived in your house or apartment.

Write about yourself now from your perspective twenty or eighty years from now.

Who is your favourite person on the planet? What do you like most about that person?

If you could have any secret superpower, what would you want it to be and why?

Write about three places you would like to travel to someday. What do these three places have in common?

Rewrite the ending of your favourite fairy tale. For example, what would have happened if Cinderella never went to the ball?

Engaging writing ideas for creative minds

Creativity is the spark that drives the world of writing. Story prompts provide a headline, which is handy for creating an easy way through a writing task, making it easier for the student to be engaged. Below are a few examples of story prompts.

Write a letter to your future self ten years from now.

Write a statement and contradict that statement. Then do it again.

What are three goals that you have? Write about them.

Rant about something that has always annoyed you.

Write about the hottest or coldest day you can remember.

Write a story from the perspective of an inanimate object.

Create a poem using only words that start with the letter "S."

What would you do if locked inside your favourite store for a night?

If you could meet any book character, who would you like to meet and why?

Describe a scene where the setting itself becomes a character in the story.

Write a story about a character who can read minds, but only in their dreams.

Reimagine a famous historical event as though it happened in the present day.

Invent a new holiday and write about how it's celebrated.

Write a monologue for a character who is stranded on a deserted island.

Write a story based on a future world where AI technology controls everything.

Explore the concept of time travel and how it affects a character's relationship.

Create a world where emotions are tangible and can be physically touched.

Write a story based on a painting, using colours and shapes to inspire your narrative.

Take a common fairy tale and retell it from the villain's perspective.

Write about a time you felt really happy. What happened? What made you feel happy?

Write a scene where a character faces a moral dilemma and struggles to decide.

Invent a new language and write a short poem in that language.

Create a futuristic dystopian society where a single rule dictates every aspect of life.

Write a piece of flash fiction based on a random item from your desk or workspace.

Imagine a conversation between your childhood self and your adult self.

Write a story where the weather plays a crucial role in the plot's progression.

Create a new mythical creature and describe its characteristics and habitat.

Write a letter from one character to another, apologizing for a past mistake.

Use all five senses to describe a place you've never been but would like to visit.

Craft a story based on a piece of music, with each section representing a different chapter.

Write about a character who has just discovered they possess a magical power.

Engaging prompts for young writers

Providing an uninspired student with a writing idea simplifies their writing task by helping them with imaginative, fascinating stories or poems. Below are a few writing ideas.

A descriptive story about a person you admire.

If you had the hidden powers of invisibility to others.

If you had one wish, what would it be?

Choose a historical event and write an alternative outcome.

A personal experience poem about friendship, love, loss, or pain.

What would you do if, all of a sudden, you could be invisible?

A fun story about mermaids resurfacing and taking over the earth.

A short story about your encounter with your favourite celebrity.

What types of transportation will people have in the future?

What would a day in your life be like if you were a movie star?

Imagine you just invented a time machine! What year do you travel to?

Write an informative essay about your current and desired neighbourhood.

A personal letter to a historical figure asking questions or seeking advice.

A descriptive essay about how you would want to live your life if rules didn't apply.

Describe what it is like when trees lose all their leaves in autumn.

Write about your favourite sport and why you like it so much.

Imagine what it might be like to live on a boat and write about it all the time.

Pretend that you can communicate with animals. Tell me about what you would talk about.

Write about travelling to the future. Where would you go? What would you see?

If you could travel back into the past, what time and place would you travel to?

What are some of your favourite animals? What do you like about them?

Imagine that dogs take over the world. What do they make the humans do?

Write a story about flying to outer space and discovering a new planet.

You are a mad scientist and have invented a new vegetable. What is it called? What does it look like? What does it taste like? Most importantly, is it safe to eat?

What would you do and enjoy the most? If you were given a chance to live in a magnificent state house or kingdom for a week.

A personal reflection story about the best moment you wished would last forever in your life.

You go to school one morning to discover your best friend has been turned into a frog by an evil witch! How do you help your friend?

Write about what you might do if you have the superpower to become invisible.

You are walking through the forest when one of the trees starts talking to you. What does it say? What do you do?

The weather forecast is calling for a blizzard in the middle of the summer. What do you do?

What were some of your favourite toys when you were very little? Do you still enjoy playing with them?

Creative prompts for middle schoolers

Middle school is a time of self-discovery and creative expression. Writing can be a great way to unlock imagination and explore new ideas. Here are creative writing prompts specifically designed for middle schoolers.

What accomplishment are you most proud of?

Tell us three things that you like about yourself.

If you could change one thing about the world, what would it be?

You are designing the cover of a magazine. What are some of the headlines on the cover?

Create a dialogue between a detective and a mysterious witness in a crime case.

Imagine a world where technology has evolved unexpectedly—describe a day in your life.

Create a dialogue between two characters who have very different worldviews.

Imagine an alternate history where a major event turned out differently—how did the world change?

Write a poem that captures the feeling of nostalgia for a place you've never been.

Create a futuristic technology that solves an everyday problem and explores its societal impact.

Write a story about how, if you could go back in time and change everything, what you would do differently.

Do you think grown-ups are boring? Why do you think they are so boring all of the time? What is something fun that boring grown-ups could do instead of being so boring?

Write about a discovered c with powers that can take you back to the future.

Write a story about a world where animals can talk like people and be heard by people.

Write about an evolution where countries are being led by presidents aged under 30 years.

Imagine there is no gravity. What kind of things would you do for fun? How would some of the things you already do for fun be different?

A kite flying competition is coming up, and you will design your own kite. What will your kite look like? What colours will it be? Will it have any certain shape?

What are the first things you like to do when you are done with school each day? What fun activities do you like when you are not at school?

Write about another planet discovered with everything like Earth but different characteristics of humans and animals.

You are to tell a person from a distant planet what pollution is. Make that person understand what causes it and why it is bad.

You find a door in your school that no one else has ever noticed. When you open it, you're transported to a magical world. What happens next?

You accidentally activate a time machine hidden in your school library. Where do you go, and what do you do?

You wake up with a new superpower. How do you use it, and what problems does it cause?

You find yourself in a parallel universe where everything is the opposite of what you know. What's different about this world, and how do you survive?

You receive an invitation to a secret club at school. What's the club about, and what do you discover about it?

One day, your pet starts talking to you. What does it say, and how does it change your relationship?

You find a strange object in your backyard that gives you the power to change one thing about your life. What is the object, and how does it work?

Imagine meeting yourself 10 years in the future. What advice do they give you, and what do you learn from them?

You wake up one morning and realise you've become invisible. What do you do, and how does this new ability change your life?

You are a prominent superhero for a day. What challenges do you face, and how do you use your powers to save the day?

Robots are becoming a part of everyday life, but they start acting strangely one day. What happens when they begin to rebel?

How do you write prompts for middle school?

Writing prompts for middle school students should be engaging and catchy. For example, tie prompts to topics students can relate to, such as hobbies, social experiences, school life, or current events. This makes the writing exercise feel more relevant and exciting.

These middle school writing prompts will encourage children to enjoy writing. They are a powerful tool to help students unlock their creativity and express themselves uniquely. The key is to let their creativity flow and have fun with the process.

