70+ envy and jealousy quotes to help you deal with haters

Have you ever wished for something that another person possessed? Or have you ever wished someone ill-luck because of job advancement, wealth, outstanding grades, or simply because they are "so fortunate"? Most people are guilty of envy from time to time, but some people advance it to dangerous levels. Regardless of how you or others around you feel, learning the facts about this terrible emotion through jealousy quotes given by others will help you make conscious attempts to overcome it before it overwhelms you.

There is a toxic element to it, whether it is outright envy or simply jealousy of other people's success. That is why many people who are looking for encouragement would appreciate jealousy quotes. Take a look at this selection of envy quotes for inspiration and to remind yourself that you are better than this.

Envy and jealousy quotes for haters

There are times in everyone's lives when they feel a pang of jealousy that they can't avoid. When envy becomes an obsession or pessimism, it can lead to harm that is regarded as immoral. The following are quotes about jealousy and envy:

Whoever envies another confesses his superiority. - Samuel Johnson

Set me as a seal upon thine heart, as a seal upon thine arm; for love is strong as death; jealousy is cruel as the grave.

The biggest kick to your enemies is your success.

It's sad how some people are so jealous and intimidated by you that they only have negative things to say when they know absolutely nothing about you.

Negative people are only happy when they bring you down to their level.

Anger, resentment and jealousy don't change the heart of others-- it only changes yours. - Shannon Alder

Envy is the coward side of hate, and all her ways are bleak and desolate. - Henry Abbey

A competent and self-confident person is incapable of jealousy in anything. - Robert A Heinlein

People only rain on your parade because they're jealous of your sun and tired of their shade.

A lot of people get so hung up on what they can't have that they don't think for a second about whether they really want it. - Lionel Shriver

Do not overrate what you have received, nor envy others. He who envies others does not obtain peace of mind.

Jealousy is when you want something that is not yours. Territorial is protecting what's already yours.

People around you are jealous sometimes; that is almost always not harmful.

Jealous friends quote

Friends that are greedy and envious are frequently characterized as false friends. Here are some jealous people quotes to assist you in dealing with your fake pals.

A sound heart is the life of the flesh: but envy the rottenness of the bones. - Proverbs 14:30

Friends are never jealous of your success; they are only jealous of success not shared with them.

Having a jealous friend is like having a bad habit.

Be careful to who you give access to you. A jealous friend is worse off than your greatest enemy.

Buy a gift for a dog, and you'll be amazed at how it will dance and swerve its tail, but if you don't have anything to offer, it won't even recognize your arrival; such are the attributes of fake friends. - Michael Bassey Johnson

No matter how strong the bond of a relationship is, jealousy can break its strength.

Take heed you harbour not that vice called envy, lest another's happiness be your torment, and God's blessing become your curse. - Wellins Calcott

It is never wise to seek or wish for another's misfortune. If malice or envy were tangible and had a shape, it would be the shape of a boomerang. - Charley Reese

I think it's important to get your surroundings as well as yourself into a positive state – meaning surround yourself with positive people, not the kind who are negative and jealous of everything you do. - Heidi Klum

Your time is too precious to be sacrificed in wasted days combating the menial forces of hate, jealousy, and envy. - Og Mandino

You can't be friends with someone who wants your life. - Oprah Winfrey

Jealousy quotes for him

It is hard to establish a genuine connection with someone who is selfish and jealous. Selfishness and jealousy cause people so much grief in their hearts that they can't love or support you in the way you deserve. Here are some quotes about jealousy to help you undo and remove its power and grip on you.

Do not spoil what you have by desiring what you have not. - Ann Brashares

There is more insecurity, mistrust, and self-love in jealousy than love for your partner.

A wise man is contented with his lot, whatever it may be, without wishing for what he has not. - Seneca

Jealousy is never satisfied with anything short of an omniscience that would detect the subtlest fold of the heart. - George Eliot

Envy can be like a tiny devil on your shoulder that whispers word into your ear, gnashes on your soul, and makes life into something often filled with suffering and much negativity.

Whoever is trying to bring you down is already below you.

You're not fake for leaving people behind who aren't benefiting you positively.

Great minds see your talent as an asset. Small minds take it as a threat.

Never hate jealous people. They are jealous because they think you are better than them. - Paulo Coelho

It is in the character of very few men to honour without envy a friend who has prospered. - Aeschylus

Jealousy is the cousin of greed. We seem to focus on what we want and lose sight of what we really need.

Men are so constituted that every one undertakes what he sees another successful in, whether he has an aptitude for it or not. - Johann Von Goethe

Noble hearts are neither jealous nor afraid because jealousy spells doubt, and fear spells pettiness. - Honoré de Balzac

Jealousy quotes for her

A jealous individual is insecure and believes that life is unfair. They may believe you have advantages you don't deserve. They may also believe you are ungrateful for not sharing what you have because you have more than they do. Here is a collection of jealous women quotes with which you can identify.

Being jealous of a beautiful woman is not going to make you beautiful.

Chances are that when someone is hating on you, it's not about you at all. It's about them. It's their fear, jealousy, boredom, and insecurity.

Jealousy is a torment to yourself. You don't deserve it.

The worst part of success is trying to find someone who is happy for you. - Bette Midler

Love is patient and kind. Love is not jealous or boastful or proud. - 1 Corinthians 13:4

Jealousy's a weak emotion. - Jay-Z

You can be the moon and still be jealous of the stars. - Gary Allan

Remember, those who try to destroy your happiness do so out of jealousy; they are unhappy with their miserable lives.

A jealous woman does better research than the FBI.

Those who pray for your downfall concentrate negative thoughts on you without taking cognizance of the slippery ground in which they are standing, which could lead to their downfall. - Michael Bassey Johnson

If two people can fully trust one another and are good at communicating with each other, jealousy will never win. NEVER! - Robert Rain

Negative people need drama like oxygen. Stay positive; it will take their breath away.

Jealousy only eats up your beauty. Have more faith in yourself; you got something that other people don't.

Famous quotes on jealousy

Jealousy can sneak up on you like a robber in the night, leaving you astonished and angry at yourself. When you observe this, don't start hating yourself; instead, browse through these quotes about jealous people to help you relax.

Comparison is the thief of joy. - Theodore Roosevelt

Jealousy would be far less torturous if we understood that love is a passion entirely unrelated to our merits. - Paul Eldridge

Let people do what they need to do to make them happy, mind your own business, and do what you need to do to make you happy.

Save your skin from the corrosive acids from the mouths of toxic people. Someone who just helped you speak evil about another person can later help another person speak evil about you. - Israelmore Ayivor

Any friend that turned into an enemy has been envious of you from the beginning.

Jealousy is a disease; love is a healthy condition. The immature mind often mistakes one for the other or assumes that the greater the love, the greater the jealousy. - Robert Heinlein

Envy and jealousy are human nature. But when they shape your character and guide your actions, the results are ugly and mean. - Charles F Glassman

The immature mind often mistakes jealousy for love or assumes the greater the love, the greater the jealousy. It is not true.

Most haters are stuck in a poisonous mental prison of jealousy and self-doubt that blinds them to their potential. - Steve Maraboli

People would say bad things about you because it is the only way their insignificant self can feel better than you.

They said that being jealous is how much you love the person, and I said that if you love and care for that person, you should also learn how to trust.

Our envy always lasts longer than the happiness of those we envy. - François de la Rochefoucauld

Jealousy is when you count someone else's blessings instead of your own.

Funny jealousy quotes

You might have both pleasant and negative emotions in life. It is critical to avoid focusing on the unpleasant aspects of life, such as jealousy and envy because they can physically and emotionally harm you. Here is a compilation of powerful jealousy quotes to help you stay in control of your emotions.

Love may be blind, but jealousy has 20-20 vision.

Kill them with success and bury them with a smile.

Envy is thin because it bites but never eats.

Someone else's success does not rob you of anything.

Jealousy in romance is like salt in food. A little can enhance the savour, but too much can spoil the pleasure and, under certain circumstances, can be life-threatening. - Maya Angelou

Jealousy is just love and hate at the same time.

Do not allow negative people to turn you into one of them.

Humans are suspicious and jealous creatures. When they see something perfect, they want to find a flaw. - Gosho Aoyama

Fools may our scorn, not envy, raise. For envy is a kind of praise. - John Gay

Resentment is like drinking poison and waiting for the other person to die. - Carrie Fisher

Jealousy is all the fun you think they had. - Erica Jong

They hate you, but they secretly want to be you.

Nothing brings on jealousy like laughter. - Françoise Sagan

Why are people jealous?

Someone can be envious for a variety of reasons. Some people feel envious because they can't afford what you have, and this has a negative impact on them. Jealousy is a natural emotion that can be difficult to manage.

Why am I so jealous and insecure in my relationship?

Everyone who has ever been in a relationship has been guilty of overthinking things at some point. You may be envious of your partner's actions or previous habits, such as whether or not he or she has ever cheated on you.

Jealousy is a negative emotion to experience. You must learn to regulate such feelings in order to avoid harming yourself or others. Envy and jealousy quotes such as the ones above might help you deal with haters and any other negative energy that comes your way.

