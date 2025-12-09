How to turn my Facebook account into a page without stressing

Knowing how to turn my Facebook account into a page is the key to unlocking several tools, including audience insights, advertising options, and the ability to exceed the 5,000-friend limit. To complete this process, you must comply with Meta's terms of service and enable Professional Mode or create a new page.

The simplest and most effective way to turn my Facebook account into a page is by enabling Professional Mode from my personal profile. Photo: @facebook on Facebook (modified by author)

Key takeaways

The direct way to turn my Facebook profile into a page is to create a separate page to maximise my public presence.

to maximise my public presence. Having a Facebook page makes it possible to monetise and advertise goods and services on the platform.

and goods and services on the platform. The low-stress alternative to turning my Facebook profile into a page is to enable Professional Mode, which unlocks access to monetising tools directly with my profile.

directly with my profile. While enabling Professional Mode, you will be able to migrate existing followers to page followers, keep your original name, and profile picture.

How to turn my Facebook account into a page

There are two main ways to turn your Facebook account into a page. Once you have a page, it is easy to switch between the two accounts.

If you intend to use your Facebook account to represent a business, brand, or product, it is best to create a page. This allows the public to engage with your products and services and makes it easy for you to manage the engagement on Facebook and Instagram.

On the other hand, if you want to reach a wider audience while still engaging with your current followers, you will need to enable Professional Mode. This maintains your existing audience and discoverability, allowing the public to see your brand, view updates, and engage with it.

How to turn my Facebook account into a page using Professional Mode

Professional Mode is the quickest way to get full-page functionality without creating a new page. It is best suited for individuals with a public presence, such as content creators, public figures, and politicians. Here is how to enable Professional Mode.

A screenshot of steps to follow when enabling Professional Mode. Photo: @facebook.com (modified by author)

Open the Facebook app and tap your profile picture to go to your main profile page. Tap the three dots next to the 'Edit Profile' button. Scroll down to find and tap 'Turn On Professional Mode'. Follow the on-screen prompts to confirm and complete the setup, which may include adding a category or bio.

To complete the same process on a desktop, follow the following steps;

Log onto your Facebook page. Click on your profile photo in the top right corner of Facebook, then click your name. Below your cover photo, tap 'Options'. Click 'Turn on Professional Mode', followed by 'Turn on'.

How to turn my Facebook account into a page for business

Facebook pages are multifunctional platforms that offer you a professional dashboard and access to the Ads Manager and the Meta Business Suite. It is a free tool, perfect for businesses, content creators, public figures, for-profit and non-profit organisations, local shops, and politicians.

Here is how to create a separate presence from your personal profile, with professional tools to monetise, advertise, and centralise communication for Facebook Messenger, Facebook comments, Instagram inbox, and comments.

Step 1: Create a Facebook page

A screenshot showing how to create a Facebook page on an Android. Photo: @facebook.com (modified by author)

Tap on the menu icon on the top right of your Facebook account. Below your profile name and picture, tap on 'Create Facebook Page'. To get started, give your public page a name and then tap 'Next'. You will be directed to select any of three-page categories: health or beauty, musician or band, and supermarket or convenience store, then tap 'Next'.

To complete the application setup on your PC, follow these steps:

A screenshot of the Create A Page portal on Facebook. Photo: @facebook.com (modified by author)

From your profile, go to the Facebook Create a Page portal. Enter a page name and category. You can also add a page bio Click 'Create Page'.

Step 2: Customise your Facebook Page

You will need to add more information on your Facebook page to interest the public. You can customise your page by adding an action button, allowing individuals to donate, shop, book, sign up or contact you directly. Information to include on your page includes the following;

A bio

A profile picture

A cover photo

Contact information

Physical location

Operational hours

Step 3: Grow your presence

Although you can not turn your Facebook account into a page, you can grow your presence on the page by integrating your Facebook profile followers into your page. You can choose to invite specific followers or tap 'Select All' while customising your page.

What are the benefits of converting a Facebook profile to a page?

Key advantages include access to professional tools, enhanced visibility, and the ability to comply with Facebook's Terms of Service, which prohibit using a personal profile for commercial gain.

Feature Personal profile Professional Mode Business page Follower limit 5,000 friends Unlimited followers Unlimited followers Ads access No paid ads Limited ads Full ads manager access Audience insights No data Limited insights Full analytics dashboard access Administration roles Single owner Single owner Multiple team roles Purpose Personal use Individual creators Business purposes

How do I convert my Facebook friends to followers?

You can convert friends to followers by enabling Professional Mode or creating a new page, which grows your public presence and engagement. While this allows anyone to see and engage with your public posts, your invited friends can also be counted as followers.

How do I turn my Facebook account into a professional account?

You can turn your personal Facebook account into a professional account by enabling Professional Mode. This feature is accessible through your personal profile, and you can manage it through both Facebook and Instagram profiles.

The knowledge of how to turn my Facebook account into a page makes all the difference in visibility, engagement, and discoverability on social media. Turning on professional Mode is the fastest and most direct way to get creator tools.

