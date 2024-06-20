Global site navigation

Local editions

When is Boss's Day in 2024? Date, history, significance and activities
Guides

When is Boss's Day in 2024? Date, history, significance and activities

by  Naomi Karina 6 min read

Boss's Day is a yearly celebration dedicated to all employers. The day aims to improve the relationship between employers and their staff. Many employees celebrate and appreciate their employers by giving them gifts, flowers, and cards and treating them at work. When is Boss's Day in 2024?

A man opening a bottle of wine as his tow colleagues look on
Celebrating your boss may foster a good work environment. Photo: pexels.com, @edmonddantes (modified by author)
Source: UGC

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Appreciating your employer is an excellent way to foster a positive work relationship. When your employer is happy, the work environment is conducive, and teamwork prevails. Boss's Day is celebrated yearly, and there are numerous activities you can engage in on this day. Here is a breakdown of Boss's Day 2024, its history, significance, and the activities you can engage in.

When is Boss's Day in 2024?

The day is observed on 16 October annually. Boss's Day will be celebrated this year on Wednesday, 16 October 2024. If it falls on a weekend, the day is moved to a weekday. This is because the purpose is to appreciate your employer, and you can do that on a workday.

Read also

Chicken Republic speaks on Nigeria’s challenging business climate amid mass exit concerns

Significance of Boss's Day

Although it is not a federal holiday, it is observed annually on 16 October in the United States. It is a day dedicated to all employers. Employees appreciate their employers and thank them for being kind and fair throughout the year. This day was created to strengthen the relationships between employers and employees.

History of Boss's Day

Boss's Day has existed since 1958. Patricia Bays Haroski, who was working at State Farm Insurance Company in Deerfield, Illinois, started the concept of National Boss Day. She registered the holiday at the United States Chamber of Commerce and designated 16 October to mark the celebration. The date fell on her dad's birthday, who was her employer.

Illinois Governor Otto Kerner officially registered the holiday in 1962. The day is celebrated worldwide in Australia, South Africa, and India.

Significance of Boss's Day

Although Boss's Day is not a public holiday, it is marked annually and dedicated to all employers. It is significant because employees appreciate their employers for giving them the opportunity and being kind and fair. The tradition enhances and strengthens relationships between employers and employees.

Read also

National Sisters Day 2024: date, history, significance and how to celebrate

Boss's Day activities

There are many ways to celebrate your employer and make them feel special. Here is a list of activities you can engage in on Boss's Day in 2024.

1. Pamper your employer

A lady enjoin a massage
Pampering your boss with their favourite treat will make their day. Photo: pexels.com, @cottonbro
Source: UGC

Most managers have a hectic time at work to ensure everyone does their job. They are always exhausted, and finding a way to pamper them can go a long way. It could be a massage, a spa treat, or any other pampering they love. You can go the extra mile and organise the pampering to get them to where they are.

2. Send a card

Sending your employer a card is the simplest yet effective way to show them you appreciate them. There are many ways you can personalise a card. A handwritten note with a message showing your gratitude will be appreciated. You can also send an online card, which is more fun. Digital cards can be filled out by the whole team, and stickers and hilarious emojis can be added to spice it up.

Read also

When is Father's Day 2024: date and ideas on how to celebrate it

3. Give positive feedback

Most managers love to hear from their employees. Giving positive feedback is a good gesture that can strengthen your working relationship. Your employer will appreciate the feedback, showing they are doing well. Ensure you are specific about the characteristics that you like about them.

4. Make a tribute video

Writing sweet words is excellent, but adding a video with words of appreciation is more meaningful. You can have your team say something nice about your employer in a recording. Highlight the positive things you admire about them and state their achievements with the team.

5. Give their office a makeover

One of the fun things to do to celebrate is to surprise your employer by decorating their office. Ensure you know what they like so you can use that as a reference point. This might need teamwork, as there is a lot to do. You can choose a movie theme you like and personalise items like photos.

Read also

When is Passover in 2024? Dates, times, how is it celebrated?

6. Host a surprise party

People taking wine at the office
Surprising your employer on Boss's Day will create special memories at the office. Photo: pexels.com, @paveldanilyuk
Source: UGC

This is probably the most common way to appreciate people. Organise with your colleagues and set out a venue for the party. You can decorate and have some food and snacks for all the guests. At the party, have everyone come with a gift and let them say something about your employer.

7. Write thank you notes

Thank you notes are great and meaningful gifts to offer someone. Have everyone in the office write a personalised note to show appreciation for your boss. You can then have the notes on their desk before they arrive. Your manager will definitely love and appreciate them.

8. Bring them their favourite snacks

Most people love snacks, and they would love to be gifted randomly. Find out which snacks your employer likes and get them. You can wrap them nicely and have them accompanied by flowers for ladies. You can have assorted snacks, from healthy ones to junk.

Read also

50+ best A Christmas Carol quotes from the novel and films

9. Order their favourite lunch

People having pizza at the office
Office lunch is always a great idea to celebrate your boss. Photo: pexels.com @fauxels
Source: UGC

A take-out lunch is always a good idea in the office. It's easy to do, and you can choose something your employer loves. Have the lunch delivered to the office in good time, and let them enjoy a good meal there. You can also order a special delivery to their house if they are working from home.

10. Create a yearbook

Yearbooks are always a great way of sharing memories with someone. This is a simple way to show appreciation for your supervisors with all the good memories, milestones, and challenges at the workplace. The yearbook can be virtual or physical, but ensure it is personalised and has the whole team chip in.

When is Boss Appreciation Day?

Boss Appreciation Day is a time to appreciate your manager. It occurs in October every annually. In 2024, it will be marked on Wednesday, 16 October 2024.

Read also

30 famous people from Florida: Celebs who call this state their home

Is Boss's Day the same day every year?

The holiday does not occur on the same day every year. Although the date is the same, the day varies each year because the calendar depends on the moon.

Is it National Boss Day or Boss's Day?

Boss's Day is another name for National Boss Day. You can refer to the holiday by both names as per your liking.

Boss's Day in 2024 will be marked on 16 October 2024. It is an opportunity to appreciate and celebrate your manager. The holiday, founded by Patricia Bays Haroski, dates back to 1958.

Legit.ng published an article about birthday wishes for your boss. Bosses are special as they guide you in your workplace. Celebrating their birthday is one way to appreciate them. You can send a sweet message on a card, a text, or through an email.

A birthday is one of the most essential celebrations in someone's life. It is a good idea to wish your boss a happy birthday and wish them well. The message will make him or her feel appreciated, and it can improve work relationships. Discover some heartfelt birthday wishes you can send your boss in this post.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Naomi Karina avatar

Naomi Karina (Lifestyle writer) Naomi Karina has been a digital content writer for more than two years. She joined the Legit team in August 2022. She graduated Bachelor of Commerce from KCA University in 2012. She also holds a Higher Diploma in Human Resources from the IHRM and a Diploma in Marketing from Kenyatta University. She is a content creator who enjoys writing about various topics such as biographies, entertainment and business. In 2023, Naomi finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. She expanded her skills in 2024 by undertaking the Google News Initiative course.

Hot:
Online view pixel