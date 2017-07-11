Exploring Tunde Demuren's life: Here is his comprehensive biography

Captain Tunde Demuren is a Nigerian pilot and businessman. He gained prominence as the husband of a Nigerian radio personality, talk show host, and presenter, Tolu "Toolz" Oniru. The couple is blessed with two kids.

Captain Tunde Demuren looking happy. Photo: @captdemuren (modified by author)

Tunde has worked as a pilot for an aviation company called Aero Contractors. He is very active on Instagram, where he posts lifestyle, travel, and family photos. Captain Tunde Demuren's biography reveals exciting details about his life.

Profile summary

Real name Tunde Demuren Gender Male Date of birth 13 November 1980 Age 42 years old (as of August 2023) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Nigeria Current residence Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Mother Osaretin Afusat Demuren Father Harold Olusegun Demuren Siblings Several Relationship status Married Wife Tolu Oniru Children 2 University Concordia University in Montreal, Canada Profession Pilot Net worth $1 million-$5 million Instagram @captdemuren

Who is Captain Tunde Demuren?

Tunde Demuren is a Nigerian pilot who was born in Nigeria in 1980, to Osaretin Afusat Demuren and Harold Olusegun Demuren.

His father served as the former Director-General of the National Civil Aviation Authority, while his mother made history as the first female Director of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in 1999. She presently holds the esteemed position of Chairman of the Board of Directors at Guaranty Trust Bank.

How old is Tunde Demuren?

Tunde Demuren's age as of 2023 is 42 years. He celebrates his birthday on 13 November. His zodiac sign is Scorpio.

Who are Captain Tunde Demuren's siblings?

Captain Tunde Demuren has several siblings. His brother Segun Demuren is currently the CEO of EAN Aviation Limited. Segun also worked as the CEO of Empire Mates Entertainment for nine years.

His other sibling Kunmi Demuren holds the esteemed titles of co-founder and managing partner of Venture Garden Group, GreenHouse Capital, and Vibranium Valley. He also has another brother called Michael Demuren.

What is Captain Tunde Demuren's education?

He studied at Concordia University in Montreal, Canada.

What does Captain Tunde Demuren do for a living?

Tunde is a pilot who has worked for an aviation company called Aero Contractors. He is also active on various social media platforms, particularly Instagram and Twitter. He majorly posts lifestyle, travel and family photo.

Tunde is also the co-founder of Empire Mates Entertainment alongside Banky W. They founded the Nigerian record label in 2002.

What is Captain Tunde Demuren's net worth?

As per Popular Bio, the renowned pilot's net worth falls between $1 million and $5 million. His substantial earnings can be attributed to his successful career as a pilot.

Is Tunde Demuren married?

Tunde is married to Tolu Oniru, popularly known as Toolz. His wife is a Nigerian radio personality, talk show host, and presenter. She was born in London on 6 July 1983. Toolz hosts The Midday Show on The Beat 99.9 FM.

Tunde and Toolz got engaged on 25 May 2015. They married at a lavish wedding in Dubai on 26 May 2016. They also held their traditional wedding at the Landmark Event Centre in Lagos.

The couple has two sons, Asher Demuren and Oluwafikayomi Babatunde Elisha Demuren, born in 2020.

Fast facts

Here are interesting facts about Captain Tunde Demuren and his family.

Celebrities such as Banky W, Tiwa Savage, Dolapo Oni and Oreka Godis attended his wedding.

He is friends with Cynthia Obianodo's husband, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

He is a close friend of Banky Wellington and Adesua Etomi-Wellington.

He joined Twitter on June 2009.

His wife was the host of X Factor West Africa in 2013.

in 2013. Toolz is currently the acting Program Director at The Beat 99.9 FM.

Tunde and Toolz lost their firstborn child through miscarriage.

His father is currently the president of the Flight Safety Foundation (FSF) and the co-founder of Afrijet Airlines.

Captain Tunde Demuren is a celebrity pilot who has gained fame for marrying media personality Tolu Oniru. He also comes from a well-known family, his father being Harold Olusegun Demuren, a Nigerian aeronautical engineer.

