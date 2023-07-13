Being in a healthy relationship is one of the best feelings, but it takes work. Relationships take up vital space in human life, and most people want to thrive in that department. TikTok users have devised a new way to share advice and gauge relationships by subjecting them to the green line test. What is the green line test from TikTok, and how does it work?

One trend that has gone viral on TikTok is the green light test with the #greenline, which has over 268.7 million views. It has since spread to other platforms, but quite often in the form of mockery. Here is the green line test explained.

What is the green line test?

If you are a TikTok user, you may have seen the theory making rounds on the platform and wondered what it was. The green line test went viral on social media between April and May 2022. According to Dexerto, the green line test is meant to define who the 'alpha' is in the relationship. In other words, who 'wears the pants' in the relationship.

Where did the green line theory originate from?

There have been numerous relationship tests on social media, but the green line relationship test is the latest to have sparked conversation. The test has been taken as a relationship meter to assess the dynamics within a relationship. It started on Twitter and made its way to TikTok before going viral throughout social media.

The green line theory was started by a Twitter user Rivelino. During the test, a green line is drawn down the centre of two people in a relationship representing each person's role. The line is to show who is the decision maker of the 'power' in a relationship. This test, in turn, is supposed to predict whether the couple are suited to each other, or they are doomed to fail.

The author of this test has come up with various other theories revolving around relationship dynamics and sexuality. They often include shapes and lines of the same shade of green as the line test. However, none of them have any basis, scientific or otherwise.

How does the green line test work?

Several TikTok users have explained the green line test meaning with examples. TikTok star, Jack Mac uses the test to analyse relationships by looking at visual cues. This means that the couple's half-body language is examined when they are together or a photo of them together is taken.

Green line test examples

Some green line test couples Mac used included Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, as well as Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith. He used their photos to explain how their posture tells each person's role in the relationship.

According to Mac's breakdown, the person who leans into the other creates a diagonal line with their body. This indicates that they are less dominant among the two. To illustrate his point, he draws straight green lines through each half of the couple.

In Kardashian and Davidson's case, it appears that Kim is the dominant one of the two. In the case of Will and Jada, he leans more into Jada more than she leans into him. With Kim and Pete, he is less dominant as he leans into her more.

In the case of Jason Statham and his wife, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, the couples stand upright, and neither of them lean towards the other, which indicates their relationship is solid.

Mac's videos went viral as he examined multiple other couples on his uploads, from Barack and Michelle Obama to Tom Holland and Zendaya.

The TikTok star gives a disclaimer that this relationship theory is not scientifically proven. He explains that it is a fun way to gauge relationships. He explains that when a man is the dominant one in the relationship, there is a higher chance of success, unlike when a woman is dominant.

The test has sparked some great conversation on Twitter, as well as many memes mocking it. A body language expert and former FBI agent, Joe Navarro, told Bustle:

The green line body language test is rubbish. There is no science to support it, and it has no legitimacy in logic, as humans are highly complex in how they display emotions bearing in mind that non-verbals are fluid and contextual.

What is the green line test from TikTok, and how does it work? The #greenline went viral, garnering millions of views and likes on TikTok. The green line test is a gauge for romantic relationships. It is meant to indicate who the dominant partner in the relationship is, but it doesn't have any science behind it.

