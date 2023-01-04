How to make a playlist on TikTok: a simple step-by-step guide

TikTok has attracted millions of users because it is easy and fun to use. It has numerous features that help organize content, including the Creator Playlist feature. Here is a simple guide on how to make a playlist on TikTok.

Photo: pexels.com, @plann

Source: UGC

TikTok is a great app where people share interesting clips with their followers. The app has a feature to help categorize your content into playlists and grow your audience. Here is the step-by-step guide on how to create it.

What is the TikTok Playlists feature?

TikTok unveiled a new feature called Playlist in March 2021. It was initially only available to selected users, but now it is available to both normal creators and business users.

It allows users to create several clips of similar content. Users can group their content and organize it the way they like. It is not complicated if you are wondering how to make a playlist on your account.

How to make a playlist on TikTok

Photo: legit.ng

Source: UGC

Many people wonder how to make playlists on TikTok, but it is super easy and quick. If you can access this feature, you can review your clips and make one for your profile. There are two methods to make a playlist from your public content on the platform.

Method 1

Launch your TikTok app and choose the video you want to use. Tap and hold your video or click the three-dot icon on the right hand of the video. Click "Add to Playlist," then pick the "Create a playlist" option. Give it a name and add clips to it.

Method 2

Launch your TikTok and go to your profile. On your Video tab, click the "Sort videos into playlists" option. Give it a name that should not exceed 25 characters. Choose the clips you want to add to the "Playlist" and choose "Next." From here, you can organize the clips in the order you want. Press "Create Playlist," and you are done.

How to put TikTok videos into a Playlist

You can add new clips or make a playlist from old ones. Every clip can only appear in one list at a time. Here is how to add a video to a playlist from TikTok.

Choose the clip you want, which must be a public TikTok. Click and hold on to the clip, or click the three dots located on the right hand of the clip. Press Add to Playlist and pick the one you want.

To add to a playlist after making a video follow these simple steps:

Once the clip is created, click Add to Playlist on the post screen. This option only appears if you already have one. Select Playlist and press Post.

How to remove a video from a playlist?

Photo: pexels.com, @rodnaeprod

Source: UGC

In the same way, you put a video on the Playlist; you can also remove it. Removing a video doesn't delete the video. It only means the video will not be available on the list. Here is how you remove a video.

On the TikTok app, choose the video you want to remove. Press the three-dot icon located on the right of the video. You can alternatively press and hold on to the video. Hit Remove from Playlist.

How to manage your video playlists

You can also change the name and delete or edit the contents of the Playlist. If you want to change the name, follow these steps:

On your TikTok app, click Profile in the bottom right corner. Choose the Playlist you want to update on the Videos tab on your profile. Click the three-dot icon on your Playlist screen's top right. Press Change playlist name and put a new name.

You can follow the below steps to delete a list:

On your TikTok app, click Profile on the bottom right. You will see the Videos tab on your profile. Click the Playlist you want to be updated. Click the three-dot icon on your playlist screen's top right. Press Delete Playlist and ensure you click Delete to confirm.

To edit your playlist, follow the process below:

On your TikTok, click Profile on the bottom right. On the Videos tab on your profile, click the Playlist you want to update. Click the three-dot icon on the top right of your playlist screen. Click and tap Edit Playlist. You can click Remove videos or Add videos at the bottom to remove or add clips. Click the 3-line icon on the right of the video and drag it to reorder the clips. You can manually reorder the clips from the oldest to the newest to play first. Once you finish editing, click Done to save your changes.

What is the need for a playlist on TikTok?

Photo: pexels.com, @shvetsa

Source: UGC

One way to ensure people consume your content is to make it easy and enjoyable. The recipe for going viral is relatability, interest, or posting funny clips.

These lists make it easier for people to view and binge your clips. Someone will like one video on the list and may be interested in the next and the next one.

One of the major benefits of the TikTok playlist feature is for series content creators. The series is a string of clips to be watched one after another. They often have a guiding narrative throughout. Using a cliffhanger-style approach will keep your audience coming back for more. This makes it easy for the audience to track the next episode in a series.

Brands could use these lists to post product tutorials or explainers and make sure viewers are watching in the right order. Once these how-to clips are posted, viewers will have no problem finding them.

How many followers do you need to make a playlist TikTok?

Creators who have 10,000 or more followers can make playlists on TikTok. This is a big barrier for those who have few followers. However, 10,000 followers are not many if you know how to go viral online.

TikTok is one of the most used social media apps with millions of users. Those who can access the Creator Playlist feature can use it to organize their clips better. This reorganization can attract more viewers. You can accomplish that using the above step-by-step guide on how to make a playlist on TikTok.

READ ALSO: Best MTN tariff plans for calls and their migration codes

Legit.ng published a list of MTN tariff plans for calls and migration codes. You can choose from various tariffs if you are using MTN. Switch to a tariff that fits your budget today.

MTN has a variety of tariff plans to cater for different people. The needs of different subscribers necessitate this. Those who call more during the day are given the best rates during the day, and the ones for the night their rates are the best at night.

Source: Legit.ng