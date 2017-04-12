Access Bank transfer code: a comprehensive guide (2022)

Access Bank Plc is a multinational commercial bank headquartered in Nigeria and owned by the Access Bank Group. The organization started as a corporate bank but ventured into personal and business banking in 2012 after its merger with Diamond Bank. The bank extends its services to customers via numerous platforms. One of the easiest and most convenient banking methods for the bank's clients is the Access Bank transfer code.

With the transfer code, customers can carry out a wide range of transactions without setting foot in a bank.

What is the Access Bank transfer code?

The Access Bank transfer code is a USSD (Unstructured Supplementary Service Data) code that allows customers to easily access the bank's services from their mobile phones. The basic USSD code is *901#. However, numerous extensions of the code let customers carry out wide-ranging transactions.

How do I activate my Access Bank transfer code?

To start using the Access Diamond transfer code, you will first need to create what is known as a transfer PIN. Here is a look at the requirements for creating a transfer PIN.

An active Access Bank account number

An ATM card issued by the bank

A phone number registered with or linked to the bank account

A preferred four-digit PIN that is easy to remember

So, how do I activate my USSD code for Access Bank? Once you have the items mentioned above, follow the steps below to register and activate your transfer code.

On your mobile phone, dial *901# On the menu that pops up, click on 'transfer.' You will be prompted to input the last six numbers of your ATM card If you do not have an active ATM card, you will be asked to input your date of birth In the next field, input your bank account number and press send You will be asked to input a four-digit PIN Input the PIN and click 'Ok.'

This process is free of charge.

What can I do with the transfer code for Access Diamond bank?

The USSD code for Access Diamond Bank can be used for numerous transactions ranging from money transfer to bill payment. Here is a look at an exhaustive list of the code's functionalities.

Transferring money

Access Bank customers can transfer money from their account to another within the same bank or in a different bank with the transfer code. The transaction needs to be authenticated using the four-digit PIN mentioned earlier.

When the transfer happens, the funds are debited directly from the customer's account. So what is the Access code for transfer? Here is a look at the extended codes for transferring money to other Access account holders and non-Access Bank account holders.

Transfer to another Access Bank customer: Dial *901*1*amount of money*account number to send to#. For example, if you want to send ₦2000 to your friend's Access account number 456789, you will dial *901*1*2000*456789# on your phone. Keep in mind that this service carries a ₦20 fee.

Dial *901*1*amount of money*account number to send to#. For example, if you want to send ₦2000 to your friend's Access account number 456789, you will dial *901*1*2000*456789# on your phone. Keep in mind that this service carries a ₦20 fee. Transfer to another bank: Dial *901*2*amount of money*account number to send to#. For example, if you want to send ₦2000 to your friend's First Bank account number 45456789, you will dial *901*1*2000*45456789# on your phone. This service comes with a ₦50 fee plus a ₦2.5 value added tax charge.

Other transactions you can do with the transfer code

Besides money transfer, one can do several other things with the *901# USSD.

Purchase airtime

You can use your code to top up your SIM card. Unlike some other functions that have a fee attached, airtime purchase is completely free of charge. Here is a look at the steps required for airtime purchase.

Buying for oneself: If you would like to purchase airtime for the phone number linked to your bank account, dial *901*amount#. For example, to purchase airtime worth ₦50, you will dial *901*50#.

If you would like to purchase airtime for the phone number linked to your bank account, dial *901*amount#. For example, to purchase airtime worth ₦50, you will dial *901*50#. Buying for another person: You can also top up another person's line with the transfer code. This could be a friend, relative, or colleague. You will dial *901*amount*phone number# on your phone to do this. For example, to purchase ₦50 for someone with the number 0810987654, you will dial *901*50*0810987654#.

Open a new bank account

You do not need to visit a physical Access Bank branch to get a new account opened. The transfer code has an account opening feature that lets new customers open accounts from the comfort of their homes. To open an account, dial *901# and press 'send.' Type in your name and cross-check to ensure everything is spelt correctly.

An on-screen prompt will guide you through the relatively easy account opening process.

Balance enquiry

You can check your account balance using the USSD service. To do this, dial *901# and select '5.' After a short while, you will receive a message from the bank with your account balance details. You can also dial *901*00# to check your balance.

The balance enquiry feature carries a ₦10 fee.

Here is a look at other functions of the transfer code.

*901*0#: PIN change/reset

*901*000*522 + ETAG number+ amount#: LCC Toll account top-up

*901*000*RefCode#: USSD on a point-of-sale station

*901*1*merchant code*amount#: Merchant payment

*901*10#: Access Yellow

*901*11#: Payday loan

*901*12#: Update customer information

*901*13#: Access Africa

*901*14#: Dual Transaction Service (DTS)

*901*3#: Bill Payments

*901*5#: Diamond Xtra

*901*911#: Deactivate a phone number from the USSD service

Advantages of using the transfer code

Access Bank currently gives customers several banking methods to choose from. These include mobile banking, internet banking, and conventional physical banking. Still, here are some reasons to consider using the transfer code for one's banking needs.

It is extremely convenient, fast, and easy.

The USSD can be used on all types of phones, feature phones included.

One does not need an internet connection to use the code.

Transactions typically take between 20-40 seconds.

The USSD service can be used at any time.

The transfer service is available for use across all mobile networks in Nigeria.

Frequently asked questions about the USSD code

Here is a look at some of the commonly asked questions.

How do I enter my transfer code for Access Diamond?

Once you have registered for the transfer code, simply dial *901# on your device to start using the transfer code. You can also use the extended codes mentioned in this guide to simplify the transactions.

How many times can I use the code in a day?

You can use the code as many times as you wish. However, this only holds so long as your cumulative transactions do not exceed the ₦20,000 daily limit.

Is the USSD usable on all networks?

Yes, you can use the USSD service on any mobile network in Nigeria.

What do I do when I receive a timeout message?

The USSD session typically times out after 20 seconds of inactivity for security reasons. If you receive a 'session timed out' message, redial the shortcode to restart the transaction.

The Access Bank transfer code is undoubtedly one of the most convenient banking methods for the bank's customers. The wide range of services accessible from the USSD platform and the numerous benefits accrued to using the service makes it worth having.

