Full meaning of ICPC and their functions explained in detail

For quite a while now, Nigeria has been stigmatised by the international community due to the runaway corruption prevalent in the country. This has seen the creation of numerous bodies and campaigns to try and slay the corruption monster, often to no avail. Things began to change in 2000 with the creation of the ICPC. What is the full meaning of ICPC and its functions?

The ICPC logo. Photo: @icpcnigeria

The ICPC was established and mandated to educate, prohibit, detect, investigate, and prosecute corrupt practices and related offences in Nigeria. The body also offers protection to whistleblowers to foster public support for the fight against corruption. What is the ICPC meaning in Nigeria?

What is the full meaning of ICPC?

What is the meaning of ICPC? The ICPC full meaning is the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission.

Formation of the ICPC

The body was created and signed into law in June 2000. It was created and empowered under the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act of 2000. It was later inaugurated on September 200 by the then Nigerian president, Olusegun Obasanjo. It is governed by the ICPC chairperson.

What is the ICPC's mandate?

An image depicting corruption. Photo: pexels.com, @cottonbro

The ICPC's mandate includes the investigation, prosecution, and prevention of offences of corruption. The body reviews any lax laws in government parastatals, ministries, and agencies that could provide corruption loopholes. The body also provides civic education against corruption and enlists the help of the Nigerian populace to fight corruption.

What are the duties of ICPC?

Here are the three main functions of the ICPC.

To educate and enlighten the public on and against corruption and related offences with a view to enlisting and fostering public support for the fight against corruption.

To examine, review and enforce the correction of corruption-prone systems and procedures of public bodies, with a view to eliminating or minimising corruption in public life.

To receive and investigate reports of the conspiracy to commit, attempt to commit or actual commission of the offences as created by the act and, in appropriate cases, prosecute the offenders(s).

Why was the ICPC formed?

Before the formation of the ICPC, Nigeria had seen numerous failed attempts to deal with widespread corruption. The first one was the 1977 Jaji Declaration by then General Olusegun Obasanjo. The second attempt was the 1981-1983 Ethical Revolution of President Shehu Shagari. This was then followed by the National Orientation Movement by General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida in 1986.

After these and more attempts, the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act of 2000 was finally passed, marking the first somewhat successful attempt at curbing corruption in Nigeria. Still, the ICPC has faced numerous challenges, most related to its scope.

What is the operational structure of the ICPC?

A person holding a roll of money. Photo: pexels.com, @cottonbro

Source: UGC

The body is divided into 10 departments and 6 units. The departments, which are directorates, include the operational departments and general service departments. The former includes operations, legal services, asset tracing, recovery & management, special services, systems study & review, and public enlightenment & education.

The general services departments are administration & human resources, finance & accounts, planning research & statistics, and the Anti-Corruption Academy of Nigeria (ACAN).

The 6 units are internal audit, procurement, reform, protocol, internal security & support, and the clinic.

Who are the former ICPC chairmen?

Here is a look at the people who have served as ICPC chairmen or acting chairmen since its inception.

Chairman Period Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye January 2018-Present Barrister Ekpo Una Owo Nta June 2012-January 2018 Barrister Abdullahi Bako August 2011-November 2011 Dr Rose Abang-Wushishi April 2011-August 2011 Professor Uriah Angulu March 2011 Justice Emmanuel Ayoola 2005-2010 Justice Mustapha Akanbi 2000-2005

What timeline does the ICPC cover?

The Commission can only investigate and prosecute acts of corruption committed from 13th June 2000, when the act came into existence. The body's mandate is not retroactive.

Have you been looking for the full meaning of ICPC, as well as its mandate and its functions? This guide has you covered. The body, formed in 2000, has become quite essential in Nigeria's persistent fight against corruption.

