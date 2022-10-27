Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Thursday presented a budget of N1.69 trillion to the State House of Assembly for approval for the 2023 fiscal year

The Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has presented the 2023 appropriation Bill to the state Assembly.

Sanwo-Olu presented Year 2023 Appropriation Bill of over N1.692 Trillion before members of the State House of Assembly for consideration and approval.

The presentation of the 2023 appropriation bill, tagged: “Budget of Continuous Development,” held at Lagos State House of Assembly, Alausa, Ikeja, was attended by a large crowd including dignitaries across the state.

According to him, the budget will help his administration to continue on the path of people centered policy making and investments to create the right environment and access to high quality healthcare , education and skilling opportunities.

During the presentation, Sanwo-Olu said the new Blue Line and Red Line rails would commence operations by the first quarter of 2023.

He noted that the new rails would generate thousands of jobs upon their commencement of service.

