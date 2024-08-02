18 trendy beard styles for a handsome and fashionable look

Are you starting to grow a beard or looking to switch up your beard style? One of the first things you should consider is settling on a style that complements your face shape and specific occasion. Here are some trendy beard styles that can help you enhance your look and express your style.

The Van Dyke Beard (L), The Full Beard (C), The Garibaldi Beard (R). Photo: @BarbarianStyle, @TanukiDad on X (Twitter), @beardfull.net on Facebook (modified by author)

The first step into having a perfect beard is brushing it to keep it tidy. Also, washing your facial hair twice a week with a bespoke beard wash will help remove dirt while preserving the essential natural oils. Whether you are a first-time beard grower or a grizzled beard veteran, these beard styles will help you find a beard style that makes you feel fantastic.

Trendy beard styles for black men

Beard styles for black men are available for different hair textures and personal preferences. Understanding the nuances of these styles can help you select the perfect beard style depending on your face shape and occasion.

The 5 O’Clock shadow

The 5 O’Clock shadow is suitable for most face shapes. Photo: @blackbarbershop on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

The 5 O’Clock shadow is a short, stubbly facial hair that appears to have grown for a day or two. It involves trimming the facial hair to a short length, usually 1-3 mm, giving a hint of ruggedness. This beard style is suitable for casual and professional settings as it adds a rugged charm without being too formal.

The chin strap

The chin strap features a thin line of hair along the jawline. Photo: @KingWaka_ on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

The chin strap is a thin line of hair that runs along the jawline from one sideburn to the other and is often combined with a connected or disconnected moustache. This beard style highlights the contours of the jaw and requires precise trimming for a clean look.

Its clean and edgy look makes it perfect for casual or semi-formal settings. This style can appeal to younger men or those wanting to make a fashion statement.

The moustache

This style involves growing hair only on the upper lip. Photo: @itsbankhead on Instagram (modified by author)

The moustache involves growing hair only on the upper lip, with various styles ranging from the thin pencil moustache to thicker, fuller versions. This style can be worn professionally if kept neat but also suits casual environments. It suits oval, square, and rectangular face shapes.

The full beard

This style covers the cheeks, jawline, and chin and is often accompanied by a full moustache. Photo: @LOVE4BEARDS on Facebook, @BarbarianStyle on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

The full beard covers the cheeks, jawline, and chin and is often accompanied by a full moustache. Here, you let the facial hair grow to a fuller length and maintain its shape with regular trimming. This style exudes masculinity and maturity.

Bushy beard

This style features a fuller, more natural-looking beard. Photo: @blackmanbeard on Facebook (modified by author)

The bushy beard is a fuller, more natural-looking beard that is less trimmed and more voluminous. Regular grooming is required to prevent it from looking unkempt while allowing the beard to grow freely.

This option is perfect for individuals who love a bold, rugged look and want to showcase their natural hair growth. The bushy facial hair works well with oval and rectangular face shapes but can be adjusted to suit other shapes by varying the length and volume.

Medium beard styles

Medium beard styles balance full, long beards and shorter, more manageable lengths. These styles offer versatility, making them suitable for various settings. Check them out below.

The Balbo beard

The Balbo beard requires shaving the sideburns and keeping the beard disconnected from the moustache. Photo: @TanukiDad on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

The Balbo beard consists of a trimmed, floating moustache paired with a separate, shaped beard on the chin. This style requires shaving the sideburns and keeping the beard disconnected from the moustache.

It is suitable for semi-formal and casual occasions. The Balbo beard style is ideal for men with narrow or pointed chins as it adds width and balances the face.

The Van Dyke

This style requires precise shaping and regular upkeep to maintain its sharpness. Photo: @BarbarianStyle on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

The Van Dyke beard features a pointed beard on the chin combined with a disconnected, styled moustache. Here, the cheeks are typically clean-shaven. This style requires precise shaping and regular upkeep to maintain its characteristic sharpness.

It is perfect for creative and casual settings as it exudes a vintage charm and artistic flair. The beard style is also best suited for oval or round face shapes as it helps elongate the face and add definition.

The short-boxed beard

The short-boxed beard is a neatly trimmed facial hair that maintains a short length. The edges are clean and defined, and the overall shape is boxy and structured. The short-boxed beard balances a full beard and a more manageable size.

It is a popular choice for men who want to maintain a professional appearance. This beard style is ideal for round or oval faces, as the boxed shape can add angularity and definition.

The circle beard

The circle beard involves growing a moustache that connects with a rounded beard on the chin. Photo: @nhahir on Facebook (modified by author)

The circle beard, also known as the standard goatee and moustache combination, forms a circular shape around the mouth. This style involves growing a moustache that connects with a rounded beard on the chin.

This beard style is suitable for casual and professional environments and is a timeless choice for men seeking a versatile and low-maintenance style. It works well with men with oval and round face shapes.

The Garibaldi beard

The Garibaldi beard is a complete, rounded beard extending to 20 cm long. Photo: @beardfull.net on Facebook (modified by author)

The Garibaldi beard, named for the legendary Italian general Guiseppe Garibaldi, is perfect for individuals who want to portray a bold and rugged appearance. It is a complete, rounded facial hair that extends up to 20 cm in length, combined with a broad, natural-looking moustache.

The bottom of the beard is rounded, and the sides are slightly wider, giving a bushy and voluminous appearance. This style is ideal for men with oval or rectangular face shapes, as the fullness of the beard can help balance facial proportions.

Short beard styles

Short beard styles are ideal for men who prefer a neat, low-maintenance look without sacrificing style. They require regular trimming to maintain their shape. For inspiration, have a look at these short bead styles.

Short stubble beard

The short stubble beard is typically trimmed to 1-3 mm long. It involves regular trimming to maintain the short length and prevent it from becoming patchy. This style is suitable for casual and professional settings and is often a low-maintenance and versatile option.

This option is suitable for most face shapes. However, individuals with round or oval faces will find this option more compatible as it adds a touch of definition without overwhelming the features.

Corporate beard

Corporate beard is typically kept between 1-2 cm in length. Photo:@thegentlemansbeardclub on Facebook (modified by author)

The corporate beard is a short, neatly trimmed beard typically kept between 1-2 cm long. It is meticulously groomed to ensure a tidy and professional appearance. The edges are clean, and the overall shape is maintained to avoid looking too wild.

This style is perfect for professional and formal environments. Try it out to maintain a beard while adhering to a corporate dress code. It works well with oval and square face shapes, as the clean lines complement strong jawlines and add structure.

Royal beard

This style features a moustache connected to a small, pointed chin beard. Photo: @The-royal-beard on Facebook (modified by author)

The royal beard features a moustache connected to a small, pointed chin beard. The cheeks are clean-shaven, and the overall look is neat and defined. Its elegant look makes it suitable for formal and semi-formal occasions.

Pencil circle beard

The Pencil circle beard is suitable for casual and semi-formal settings. Photo: @feelgoodnationgroundzero on Facebook (modified by author)

The pencil circle beard is a thin, finely groomed facial hair with a circular shape around the mouth. This style involves maintaining a narrow strip of hair that connects the moustache and chin beard. Precise trimming is essential to keep the lines clean and sharp.

This style suits casual and semi-formal settings and is ideal for men who prefer a minimalist approach to facial hair. The pencil circle beard works well with oval and round face shapes.

Goatee beard styles

Goatee beard styles are distinctive and versatile, offering a unique way to style facial hair. Whether you opt for the classic full goatee or the edgy Zappa goatee, these styles mainly focus on the chin and moustache areas, providing a sharp look.

Soul patch

Soul Patch involves having a small patch of hair grown just below the lower lip. Photo: @strawberryTrav on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

The Soul Patch is a simple style for black men to add depth to their facial hair. It involves having a small patch of hair grow just below the lower lip. This style requires keeping the area around it clean-shaven to highlight the patch.

This is an excellent choice for men who want a minimal yet noticeable facial hair option. It is suitable for most face shapes and particularly effective for individuals with oval or rectangular faces.

Chin puff

This style features a trim, tufted beard grown on the chin. Photo: @TravoltaSoul on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Chin puff is a trim, tufted facial hair grown on the chin, often combined with a clean-shaven face. This style involves maintaining the puff to a short length and ensuring the surrounding area is clean-shaven.

This style is ideal for casual settings. This style works well with oval and square face shapes, as it can add a bit of length and definition to the chin area.

Full goatee (Circle beard)

This style forms a circular shape around the mouth, combining a moustache and a chin beard. Photo: @blackbarbershop on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

The full goatee, also known as the circle beard, forms a circular shape around the mouth, combining a moustache and a chin beard. This style requires regular trimming to maintain its shape and prevent the facial hair from spreading too wide.

It is a classic and versatile beard style for casual and professional environments. This is one of your top choices if you are looking for a low-maintenance beard style. It is ideal for oval and round face shapes.

Zappa goatee

Zappa goatee is named after the musician Frank Zappa. Photo: @waqqasafif on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

The Zappa goatee features a thick moustache connected to a soul patch, often accompanied by a small patch of hair on the chin. This style requires regular grooming to maintain its distinct, bold look. It is named after the American musician and composer Frank Zappa, who popularised this unique style.

This style is suitable for casual and creative settings, perfectly suited to men who want to make a strong style statement and stand out. It works well for oval and rectangular faces.

Are medium beard styles good?

Medium beard styles are an excellent choice as they balance the ruggedness of a full beard and the manageability of shorter styles. These beards, such as the Balbo and Van Dyke, offer a versatile appearance that can be easily adapted to both casual and formal settings.

These trendy beard styles offer a wealth of options for men to express their style and enhance their appearance. By understanding each style's features and maintenance needs, you can confidently choose the one that best complements your face shape, lifestyle and unique personality.

