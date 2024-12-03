Aly Raisman's parents and siblings: Meet the gymnast's family

Aly Raisman is a retired gymnast from the United States of America. She came into the limelight in 2012 when she won a gold and bronze medal, which made her the most decorated American gymnast at the games. She started learning gymnastics in 1996 when she was 2 years old. Due to her popularity, many are curious to know more about her family, especially her parents.

Aly Raisman posing while sitting on a white couch (L). The former gymnast posing while standing on a balcony and wearing a white dress (R). Photo: @alyraisman on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Aly Raisman was born in Needham, Massachusetts, United States of America, and grew up alongside her three siblings. The American athlete started competing as an elite gymnast in 2009 and is now popular in sports. She is the owner of five World Championship medals. Aside from her career, what is known about her parents and siblings? Learn more about them below.

Profile summary

Full name Alexandra Rose Raisman Gender Female Date of birth 25 May 1994 Age 30 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Needham, Massachusetts, United States of America Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Jewish Religion Jew Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'2'' Height in centimetres 157 Weight in pounds 115 Weight in kilograms 52 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Light brown Mother Lynn Faber Father Rick Raisman Siblings 3 Relationship status Single School Needham High School College Babson College Profession Gymnast, author Instagram @alyraisman X (Twitter) @aly_raisman Facebook @alyraisman

Who are Aly Raisman's parents?

The American former gymnast was born to Lynn Faber and Rick Raisman. Aly Raisman's mom is a former high school gymnast. She is the firstborn of the couple who lives in Needham, Massachusetts, United States of America. Her parents are reportedly Jewish and have roots in Romania.

The gymnast's parents have played an essential role in supporting her career. They came into the limelight during the 2012 Olympics when a video of the two cheering up their daughter went viral. In the video, they were flinching and reacting towards their daughter's moves as she was participating in the field.

The athlete has spoken about their immense support through words of encouragement, which greatly influenced her career. In the 2012 Olympic Champion, the athlete gave a speech after she won and expressed how grateful she was to her parents and that she wouldn't be where she was without them. Below is what she said in a Team USA YouTube video.

The first medal I would like to call my parents because obviously without them it wouldn't be possible. It takes a village, and I'm just so grateful. I can't put into words how much they mean to me and how much I love them.

Aly Raisman's parents posing for a picture at a sports stadium (L). Aly Raisman posing for a photo along the street (R). Photo: @lynnraisman on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

In an interview with Business Insider, the athlete said her parents greatly influenced her career. They always taught her to be good to others, keep working hard and believe in herself from a young age.

From a young age, my parents always taught me that it is more important to be a good person than to be on top of the podium. I think when I was younger, a lot of times, I wouldn't always do as well as I would hope… I used to get upset and frustrated because my teammates were moving up, and I was just six years old. I couldn't get all the skills, and my parents could always teach me to keep working hard and be a good person.

Below are more details about Aly Raisman's parents and family background

Lynn Faber

Aly Raisman's mother is a gardener. She grows different types of flowers, fruits and other plants and posts and shares photos on Instagram. In an interview with Build Series, the athlete said that her mother is the one who put her in gymnastics.

My mom is such a caring person. She is so kind, and she is the one who put me in gymnastics.

Rick Raisman

Aly Raisman's father is a businessman who owns a company that sells health insurance. In the aforementioned interview with Build Series, she said she looks up to her father.

You know my dad; I look up to him. He is a great businessman… I would say my biggest mentor, I guess, is my parents right now because I wouldn't be where I am without them. They love me, they are with me every single step of the way, and they are so supportive…my dad owns his own company and sells health insurance, so I kind of always saw growing up how hard he works, and I looked after him for that.

Aly Raisman's siblings

Aly Raisman has two sisters, Chloe and Madison, and one brother, Brett Raisman.

Aly Raisman and her siblings are posing with Aly's Olympic medals (L). Aly Raisman's three siblings posing with arms around each other (R). Photo: @chloeraisman on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Brett is the second child in the family. He was born on June 20, 1996. Brett is married to Becky Denson. He got married in August 2024. Chloe is an equestrian and shares photos of her riding horses on Instagram.

Her sister Madison, the youngest in their family, is a dog pet care specialist. She is passionate about animals, including dogs, horses, and other barn animals. She works at Pampered Puppies, which sells dog supplies. In the aforementioned Team USA YouTube video, she talked about her siblings being a reason for her smile and laugh.

They always make me laugh, they make me smile especially when I'm tired, when I have a rough day. I wouldn't be where Iam without you guys.

FAQs

Who is Aly Raisman? She is a former American gymnast known for winning gold and bronze medals in the 2012 London Olympics. Who is Aly Raisman's brother? She has one brother, Brett Raisman. Where is Aly Raisman from? She hails from Needham, Massachusetts, United States of America. How tall is Ally Raisman? She is 5 feet 2 inches (157 centimetres) tall. How many siblings does Aly Raisman have? The famous athlete has three siblings. How old is Aly Raisman? She is 30 years old as of 2024. Does Aly Raisman have a baby? She does not have a baby.

Aly Raisman's parents, Lynn Faber and Rick Raisman have played a pivotal role in shaping her athletic talent. The athlete from Massachusetts rose to fame in 2012 by winning a bronze and gold medal. She has three siblings: two sisters, Chloe and Madison, and a brother, Brett.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Paige Spiranac's net worth. She is an American model, social media influencer and a former professional golfer. She quit her golf career and is now famous for creating golf-related content. She was born in Wheat Ridge, Colorado, United States of America.

Paige Spiranac started playing golf in 2016 when she participated in the developmental Cactus Tour at the Las Colinas Club Creek. She quit her golf career and began sharing content on social media. She is a columnist for Golf Magazine. Read this article for more information about her net worth and earnings.

Source: Legit.ng