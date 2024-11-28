Nelson Neumann's biography: who is Nelson The Prodigy?

Nelson Neumann is a rising basketball star, TikToker, and social media personality from the United States. He is well known for sharing basketball and sports content on TikTok and plays for the Houston Raptors. Nelson Neumann's biography has everything you need to know about him.

Nelson Neumann holding a ball in the basketball court in different places. Photo: @nelsonneumann2028 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Nelson Neumann, famously known as the 'The Prodigy,' debuted his basketball career at Good Vision Academy. Besides basketball, he is a TikTok star with a substantial following. He is also on other social media platforms like X (Twitter), YouTube, and Instagram. Nelson Neumann's biography has lesser-known facts about him.

Profile summary

Real name Nelson Neumann Nickname The Prodigy Gender Male Date of birth 18 December 2008 Age 15 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth United States Current residence Houston, Texas, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 141 Weight in kilograms 64 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Mother Cassie Neumann Father Spencer Neumann Siblings 2 Relationship status Single School Good Vision Academy Profession Basketball player, TikTok Star, social media personality Net worth $100k-$500k

Nelson Neumann's biography

The basketball player was born in the United States. He is an American national of white ethnicity. His parents are Cassie and Spencer Neumann. He grew up alongside his two brothers, Noah and Niles Neumann.

Top five facts about Nelson Neumann. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Nelson Neumann attends Good Vision Academy for his 9th grade. He started playing basketball at the school.

What is Nelson Neumann's age?

The TikTok star is 15 years old as of November 2024. He was born on 18 December 2008, and his zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Why is Nelson Neumann famous?

Nelson Neumann is a young and upcoming basketball star, TikTok star, and social media personality. He started playing basketball in high school and is currently a member of JL3 Basketball 2028 under Long Haul Management. In player rankings, Nelson is rated as a 4-star basketball player.

Besides basketball, Nelson is a TikTok star. He has amassed a substantial following of 2.5 million followers and frequently posts short basketball-related videos. Neumann has collaborated with top brands, including Adidas.

Nelson The Prodigy is also on YouTube. He opened his self-titled channel on 19 March 2022 and has over 240k followers. The content creator has created videos using music by various artists, including Lil Baby and Gunna.

What is Nelson Neumann's net worth?

According to Social Star, Net Worth & Bio, Billionaire Index and other similar sources, the young basketballer is alleged to be worth between $100K and $500K as of 2024. His primary source of income includes money from basketball endorsements, TikTok and Instagram ads, and sponsorships.

What is Nelson Neumann's height?

The social media personality is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall. Nelson weighs 141 pounds or 64 kilograms.

FAQs

Who is Nelson Newman? He is a young and upcoming basketball star, TikToker, and social media personality. Where is Nelson Newman from? He hails from Houston, Texas, United States. How old is Nelson Neumann? The content creator is 15 years old as of November 2024. He was born on 18 December 2008. Who are Nelson Neumann's parents? His parents are Cassie and Spencer Neumann. How tall is Nelson Newman? The basketball player is 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres) and weighs approximately 141 pounds (64 kilograms). What is Nelson Newman's grade? The TikTok star is a 9th grader at Good Vision Academy. Is Nelson Neumann dating someone? The social media personality is seemingly single as of 2024.

Nelson Newman has made a name for himself thanks to his basketball talent and social media content. The young and upcoming Tiktoker has amassed a huge following online and on the basketball court. He currently plays for the JL3 Basketball class of 2028.

Legit.ng also published Ruger's biography. Ruger is a renowned Nigerian singer-songwriter. His real name is Michael Adebayo Olayinka. He quickly gained fame in 2021 with his hit Bounce. His other popular songs include Snapchat, Dior, and Girlfriend.

Ruger debuted his music career in 2020. He was signed by D'Prince's record company and Jonzing World Records in 2021. His debut single, One Shirt, was released in January 2021 and featured Rema. Find out more about the singer in his biography.

Source: Legit.ng