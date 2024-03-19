Christian Combs' bio: Interesting facts to know about Diddy's son

Christian Combs is an American model, singer, and rapper. He is recognised for hits such as Can’t Stop Won’t Stop, Love You Better, and Deep End. He is also famous as the son of renowned American rapper and singer P. Diddy. The rapper is known by his stage name, King Combs.

Christian Combs has made a name for himself as a singer and rapper. He is signed with Bad Boys Records and has released a mixtape, EP, and several songs. He is also into modelling and has worked with multiple fashion brands.

Profile summary

Full name Christian Casey Combs Nickname King Combs Gender Male Date of birth 1 April 1998 Age 25 years old (as of March 2024) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth New York City, New York, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'11" Height in centimetres 180 Weight in pounds 154 Weight in kilograms 70 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Kimberly Antwinette Porter Father Sean John Combs Siblings 6 Relationship status Dating Partner Raven Tracy Profession Rapper, singer, model Net worth $4 million–$5 million Instagram @kingcombs TikTok @kingcombs

Christian Combs’ biography

King Combs was born in New York City, New York, United States, to his parents, Sean John Combs and Kimberly Antwinette Porter. He is the firstborn child of the former couple whose other children are twins, Jessie James and D'Lila Star Combs. King’s half-siblings from his parents’ other relationships are Quincy Brown, Justin Dior, Chance, and Love Sean Combs.

Christian Combs’ mom, famous as Kim Porter, was a professional model, singer, actress, and entrepreneur. She was known for portraying Violet Walker in Wicked Wicked Games. Kim started dating P.Diddy in the 90s, and the two had an on-again-off-again relationship until parting ways for good in 2007. She passed away on 15 November 2018, aged 46 years.

Christian Combs’ father is a bigwig in the American entertainment industry. He is a rapper, singer, and record producer. He has won multiple coveted music accolades, including three Grammy Awards. His notable hits include I Need A Girl, I’ll Be Missing You, and Through the Pain. He is the owner of Bad Boys Records.

What is Christian Combs’ age?

Rapper P. Diddy’s son, King Combs, is 25 years old as of March 2024. His date of birth is 1 April 1998. His zodiac sign is Aries.

Christian Combs’ career

Born to musician parents, Christian Combs developed an interest in music at an early age. He signed with his father’s label, Bad Boys Records, in 2016 and made his music debut by releasing the track Type Different, featuring Bay Swag and Lajan Slim. He released his debut mixtape, 90’s Baby, in 2018 and later, in 2019, launched his first EP, Cyncerely, C3.

The rapper has worked with internationally acclaimed artists, such as CyHi The Prynce, Chris Brown, Fabulous, and French Montana. Some of his popular songs include:

Love You Better

Can’t Stop Won’t Stop

Flyest in the City

Good To Ya

Holdin You Down

Gas You Up

Shake It

Birthday Suit

The West

Besides music, King Combs has also ventured into the fashion world as a model. He has represented reputable fashion brands such as Puma, Lanvin, Savage X Fenty, and Dolce & Gabbana. He re-signed with IMG Models in March 2023 and was pleased to work with the agency, saying:

I’m excited to be part of a team whose work speaks for itself, and looking forward to expanding my footprint in fashion and beyond.

Christian Combs Jr., who portrayed his father in Wu-Tang: An American Saga, boasts a significant audience across social media platforms. He has approximately 2.8 million followers on Instagram, where he shares his modelling pictures and music updates. His TikTok account has about 121 thousand followers, and his YouTube channel has about 158 thousand subscribers as of writing.

What is Christian Combs’ net worth?

According to The Bulletin Time and All Famous Birthday, the rapper’s net worth is alleged to be $4 million and $5 million, respectively. He has been thriving in the music industry, and it is believed that earnings from his music career have been his primary income source. The New York native entertainer also earns from modelling as he has represented multiple top fashion brands.

Christian Combs’ girlfriend

The Flyest in the City singer is in a romantic relationship with Raven Tracy. She is an internet personality and owner of the online clothing line Body By Tracy. King Combs and Raven’s relationship reportedly commenced in January 2023 after she shared a video on Instagram announcing that they are a couple. She is allegedly five years older than the rapper.

Who is King Combs’ ex-girlfriend? Previously, the rapper was in a relationship with model and internet personality Breah Hicks for approximately six years. The high school sweethearts’ relationship was on the rocks amid infidelity allegations. Breah called it quits in February 2021 and later, in April 2021, ended the relationship for good.

Christian Combs’ height and weight

The Fatal Attraction singer stands 5 feet 11 inches (180 centimetres) tall. His weight is estimated to be 154 pounds (70 kilograms).

Fast facts about Christian Combs

What is King Combs’ real name? He was born Christian Casey Combs. How old is Christian Combs? His age is 25 years old as of March 2024. He was born on 1 April 1998. Who are Christian Combs’ parents? His parents are Sean John Combs, famous as rapper P. Diddy, and the late Kimberly Antwinette Porter, famous as singer and model Kim Porter. When did Christian Combs start singing? His music debut was in 2016 when he released the song Type Different. How much is Christian Combs worth? His net worth is alleged to be between $4 million and $5 million. Who is Christian Combs dating now? The rapper is in a relationship with internet personality Raven Tracy, who he started dating in January 2023. What does Christian Combs’ CYN stand for? CYN is the rap group that Christian Combs is part of. How tall is Christian Combs? His height is approximately 5 feet 11 inches (180 centimetres).

Christian Combs is rapper and music producer P. Diddy’s second biological son born from P. Diddy’s relationship with Kim Porter. He ventured into music in 2016 and has released a single EP and several songs. The singer, also a model, dates internet personality Raven Tracy and resides in Los Angeles, California, United States.

