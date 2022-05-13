Gisele Schmidt’s biography: what is known about Gary Oldman’s spouse?

Gray Oldman's fifth wife, Gisele Schmidt, is a photographer and an art curator. She is also a writer and a member of the Darkest Hour production crew. She has attended several red carpet events in the past year, including the worldwide premiere of Darkest Hour, in which she accompanied her husband, Gary.

Gisele Schmidt attends Darkest Hour New York premiere at Paris Theatre in New York City. Photo: Chance Yeh

Gisele Schmidt rose to prominence in the entertainment industry with her various art and media projects. She appeared on TV shows such as Good Morning Britain on March 5, 2018, and E! Live from the Red Carpet at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2018.

Profile summary

Full name: Gisele Schmidt

Gisele Schmidt Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 21 October 1961

21 October 1961 Age: 60 years old (as of May 2022)

60 years old (as of May 2022) Zodiac sign: Libra

Libra Place of birth: United Kingdom

United Kingdom Nationality: Canadian

Canadian Ethnicity: Jewish-Germanic

Jewish-Germanic Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5' 5"

5' 5" Height in centimetres: 165

165 Weight in pounds: 115

115 Weight in kilograms: 53

53 Hair colour: Brown

Brown Eye colour: Brown

Brown Relationship status: Married

Married Partner: Gary Oldman

Gary Oldman Profession: Photographer, curator and writer

Photographer, curator and writer Net worth: $300,000

$300,000 Instagram: @giseleschmidtofficial

Gisele Schmidt's bio

Gary Oldman and Gisele Schmidt attend the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Frederick M. Brown

Gisele Schmidt is best known as the wife of Gary Oldman, an English actor and filmmaker. She is of Jewish-Germanic ethnicity and a Canadian national.

How old is Gisele Schmidt?

Gisele Schmidt's age is 60 years as of 2022. She was born in the United Kingdom on 21 October 1961.

Career

Gisele lived her life away from the spotlight before marrying Gary. She used to work as an art curator and writer. She was also involved in several entertainment projects.

She worked as Gary Oldman's assistant in the film Darkest Hour. She has also appeared on reality shows like E! Live from the Red Carpet and Good Morning Britain.

What is Gisele Schmidt's net worth?

According to The Person Age, Gary Oldman's wife's net worth is estimated to be $300 thousand. However, this information is not from a verified source.

When did Gary Oldman get married?

Honoree Gary Oldman and Gisele Schmidt attend the 21st Annual Hollywood Film Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Jon Kopaloff

Gary Oldman and Gisele Schmidt married in a private ceremony at his manager Douglas Urbanski's home in 2017. Their shared passion brought them together for photography. Her husband has been married four times before. He has three children from previous relationships; Alfie, Gulliver Flynn, and Charlie John.

Who is Gisele Schmidt's ex-husband?

Gisele Schmidt was previously married to an unknown man; the marriage reportedly lasted for around two decades. They had a young son named William. Schmidt has a good relationship with her ex-husband, who showed up at her wedding. Speaking in an interview in 2017, Gary revealed,

Her ex, they were together 20 years and they have a 9-year-old son, he's a great guy. He was at our wedding. We're all very friendly. He even said we should have been friends, I wasn't Mr. Right.

Quick facts about Gisele Schmidt

Who is Gary Oldman's wife? The Canadian actor is married to Gisele Schmidt, who is also a Canadian photographer. What is Gisele Schmidt's nationality? She is a Canadian national. Who is Gisele Schmidt's son? His name is William; she got her from her previous marriage. When is Gisele Schmidt's birthday? Gary Oldman's spouse celebrates her birthday on October 21 yearly. How tall is Gisele Schmidt? The Canadian photographer is 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres) tall, and she weighs 115 pounds (53 kilograms). What is Gisele Schmidt's zodiac sign? Her zodiac sign is Libra.

Gisele Schmidt, an art curator and photographer, is the fifth wife of Gary Oldman. Gary is an award-winning English actor, producer, and film director.

