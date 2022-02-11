Yolanda Walmsley’s biography: who is Elliana Walmsley’s mom?

Who is Yolanda Walmsley? She is an American Elementary school teacher famous for being Elliana Walmsley's mom. Elliana is a prominent dancer renowned for featuring on the reality series Dance Moms as a part of the Abby Lee Dance Company, ALDC Mini Team.

The elementary school teacher posing for a photo with her daughter, Elliana.

Source: Instagram

Yolanda Walmsley claims she never gives her students homework as she believes children are utterly supposed to spend more time with family rather than schoolwork at home. Read on to discover more details about her.

Profile summary

Full name: Yolanda Walmsley

Yolanda Walmsley Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 22 February 1971

22 February 1971 Age: 51 years old (as of 2022)

51 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Pisces

Pisces Place of birth: Boulder, Colorado, the United States of America

Boulder, Colorado, the United States of America Current residence: The United States of America

The United States of America Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'7"

5'7" Height in centimetres: 170

170 Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Marital status: Married

Married Husband: Kevin Walmsley

Kevin Walmsley Children: 3

3 University: The University of Colorado

The University of Colorado Profession: Teacher and reality TV star

Teacher and reality TV star Net worth: $1.5 million

Yolanda Walmsley's biography

Yolanda from Dance Moms was born and raised in Boulder, Colorado, the United States of America. Although she has not disclosed any details about her family members, she often flaunts them on social media.

As per her educational background, she attended a local high school in her hometown and later took admission at The University of Colorado Boulder, where she graduated with a Masters' Degree in Literature.

The reality TV star posing for a photo with her daughter in cute floral dresses.

Source: Instagram

What is Yolanda's nationality?

The reality TV star is an American national of white ethnicity.

How old is Elliana Walmsley's mom?

She was born on 22 February 1971. Therefore, as of 2022, she is 51 years old. Yolanda Walmsley's zodiac sign is Pisces.

What is Yolanda Walmsley's job?

She has been a teacher at Columbine Elementary School since 1994. She notably came into the limelight in 2016, when she was introduced as a cast member in the reality TV series Dance Moms with ALDC mini-team in season six. Yolanda was known for frequent arguments and physical altercations with other contestants' moms in the show.

Perhaps her behaviour was her blessing in disguise, as she somewhat rose to stardom due to the same arguments and angry character. But, as a result, she got dismissed from the show as tension grew among the other cast members every time she got into an argument.

Even though she got banned from the show, she had amassed a significant following on social media. Currently, she boasts over 55k Instagram followers.

Who is Yolanda Walmsley's husband?

The school teacher's husband is Kevin Walmsley. The dynamic couple has been together since 2005 and is blessed with three children, Elliana, Luke, and Jakeob.

The reality television personality holding her daughter.

Source: Instagram

How tall is Yolanda?

She is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall. What colour are Yolanda Walmsley's eyes? The reality television personality has dark brown eyes and black hair.

What is Yolanda Walmsley's net worth?

No verified sources state how much the reality TV star is worth, however, according to Fame Ranker, she has an estimated net worth of $1.5 million.

Yolanda Walmsley is one celebrity who has managed to balance her career and be a full-time mom to her three kids. She became a sought-after personality, thanks to her daughter Elliana.

