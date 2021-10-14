Ahead of the November 6, governorship election in Anambra state, the Nigeria Police Force is ready to deploy 34,587 personnel

Usman Alkali Baba, the Inspector General of Police, made this disclosure when he met with various heads of the force recently in Abuja

The police boss stated further that three helicopters, animals and other equipment would be deployed also for surveillance purpose, to ensure a smooth election

FCT, Abuja- The Nigeria Police Force is set to deploy over 34,000 personnel to Anambra state, ahead of the Saturday, November 6 polls.

Channels TV reports that the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba disclosed this while meeting with various state police commissioners and heads of formations in Abuja.

According to him, three helicopters will also be deployed for surveillance during the poll in addition to animals and other equipment.

The Nigeria Police Force is ready to deploy 34,587 personnel, 3 helicopters ahead of the Anambra election.

Source: Facebook

IGP Alkali Baba further stated that the police are collaborating with sister agencies and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure the conduct of a peaceful election in the state.

Earlier on Wednesday, October 13, the IGP had also assured the nation of the commitment of the force to securing public space and upholding the democratic values ahead of the gubernatorial election.

During a strategic meeting held at the Force Headquarters, Abuja, with Commanders of the Police Mobile Force (PMF) Squadrons in the country, IGP Alkali Baba said the force will channel its resources to contain the activities of criminal elements in the Southeast.

