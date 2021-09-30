The ruling APC has received a great boost as it welcomed 11 lawmakers from the PDP and APGA in Anambra

Four of the defectors are former House of Representatives members while five are currently serving in the Green Chamber

The remaining two defectors were said to be serving members of the Anambra state House of Assembly

Anambra state - Mai Mala Buni, the Yobe state governor and chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) caretaker committee has received 11 lawmakers from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Anambra.

The governor's media aide, Mamman Mohammed, said the new APC members include five serving and four former House of Representatives members as well as two members of the Anambra state House of Assembly.

In a statement posted on his Facebook page, Mohammed said Governor Buni congratulated the new members saying they made the right decision by joining the ruling party and bringing their people to the national movement.

The acting APC chairman was quoted to have said:

"You have taken the right decision at the right time, you will enjoy all the rights and privileges of the party."

Legit.ng notes that the names of the defectors were not mentioned in the statement.

Mohammed said the defectors eulogized Governor Buni for giving the APC the required leadership and taking the party to greater heights.

They promised to deliver their constituencies to the party in the forthcoming Anambra governorship election.

It was gathered that the Speaker House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, deputy Senate president, Ovie Omo-Agege, the governors of Imo, Kogi, Kano, Jigawa and Kebbi states assisted the party chairman to receive the new members.

PDP’s Senator Steven Odey defects to APC after losing seat

In another related report, Senator Steven Odey, a chieftain of the PDP, has defected to the APC.

Odey was sacked from Senate in August after an election appeal tribunal rejected his argument that he was duly sponsored by the PDP for the December 5, 2020 by-election in Cross River North.

The former lawmaker defected with many of his supporters in his ward, Yache, in the Yala local government area of Cross River state on Saturday, September 25.

