Kim Kardashian has finally spoken about her SNL experience, saying she had to take a few days to calm down

The Skims designer said she had one of the best moments in her career and recognised the work done on the show

The 40-year-old also shared some behind the scene footage from the show, including her huge name tag that showed she's keeping her ex-hubby's name West

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has celebrated her recent achievement after hosting the famed Saturday Night Live.

The beauty became one of the biggest trends on social media after the event, with many praising her for a job well done.

Going on her Instagram page on Tuesday, October 13, Kim said she needed a few days to decompress before reminiscing on what had happened.

Kim Kardashian thanked everyone who made her big day possible. Photo: kimkardashian.

She shared photos and videos from behind the scene at the show, adding she could not wait to share a lot more content from the night.

The mother of four said hosting the show was one of the "best experiences of my career", adding the amount put in by NBC in creating the show is unmatched.

Kim showed her gratitude to everyone who supported and worked with her to make the day come to pass, thanking the fans for their support.

Funny moments on the show

During the show, Kim Kardashian turned into a comedian as she roasted her family and ex-hubby, including her divorce.

She joked about learning what the term "gold digger" meant from her mother, Kris Jenner's boyfriend, Corey Gamble.

She also noted to have married the best rapper of all time and richest "black man in America" and joked that she only divorced him because of his personality.

No more kids

Kim recently disclosed that she does not think she wants any more children.

She made the revelation while talking about her younger sister Kylie Jenner's big news that she is expecting her second child on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

When Kim was asked by the show's host Ellen if she was "done" having kids, the revered celebrity said:

"Yes, yes, I think so. Yes, I'm done. I have a lot of kids, I'm done."

