Scores of social media users are delighted and celebrating with a fellow social networker who is enjoying his birthday

Based on his social media bio, the proud man is based in Botswana and says he is a proud father and creative designer

The loving guy also posted a snap of a wishing card from his lover and a sum of R2700 (N74,746.05) as he displayed the bank notification

A guy from Botswana is bragging about a special gift of R2700 (N74,746.05) he received from his lover. The guy headed to social media to share a wishing card and an SMS that shows he received the cash.

@KenzarMaffia has now praised his lover, calling her “the queen” and social media users are also wishing the guy a blessed birthday. The Public Relations enthusiast, proud father and creative multimedia designer will hope to spoil himself with the moolah.

The gifts stirred reaction. Photo credit: @KenzarMaffia

Legit.ng went to the comments section to check positive reactions from the viral post. The social media account holder wrote on his page:

“This got delivered at the office from my wife.”

Reactions

@Mathejr_2 said:

“Happy birthday King Coolest. Goraa today ga gona skipa saga “vote Moupo” aker

@MsBoineelo said:

“I love the last part. Happy Birthday Kenzii."

@WawaAries10 said:

“Happy Birthday Kenzar! More Life!!!!”

@Boago05 said:

“Happiest birthday Grootman. Long live Kenzar.”

@MisChello said:

“Happy birthday Kenzar! I hope you have a wonderful day. Xx

@Andre_Hunter said:

“Tse di kgolo di etla.”

@BooiMspixels2 said:

“Happy birthday to you Kenzar.”

