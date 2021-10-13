Husband Shows Off Gifts Wife Surprised Him With in His Office, She Also Sent Over N74k Alert
- Scores of social media users are delighted and celebrating with a fellow social networker who is enjoying his birthday
- Based on his social media bio, the proud man is based in Botswana and says he is a proud father and creative designer
- The loving guy also posted a snap of a wishing card from his lover and a sum of R2700 (N74,746.05) as he displayed the bank notification
A guy from Botswana is bragging about a special gift of R2700 (N74,746.05) he received from his lover. The guy headed to social media to share a wishing card and an SMS that shows he received the cash.
@KenzarMaffia has now praised his lover, calling her “the queen” and social media users are also wishing the guy a blessed birthday. The Public Relations enthusiast, proud father and creative multimedia designer will hope to spoil himself with the moolah.
Legit.ng went to the comments section to check positive reactions from the viral post. The social media account holder wrote on his page:
“This got delivered at the office from my wife.”
Reactions
@Mathejr_2 said:
“Happy birthday King Coolest. Goraa today ga gona skipa saga “vote Moupo” aker
@MsBoineelo said:
“I love the last part. Happy Birthday Kenzii."
@WawaAries10 said:
“Happy Birthday Kenzar! More Life!!!!”
@Boago05 said:
“Happiest birthday Grootman. Long live Kenzar.”
@MisChello said:
“Happy birthday Kenzar! I hope you have a wonderful day. Xx
@Andre_Hunter said:
“Tse di kgolo di etla.”
@BooiMspixels2 said:
“Happy birthday to you Kenzar.”
Husband surprises wife
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that an adorable video captured the moment a Nigerian woman got emotional after receiving a Venza car gift from her husband following the arrival of their baby boy.
In the video that was shared on Instagram by @sikiru_akinola, the woman and her husband could be seen dancing as the man led her to the car.
According to @sikiru_akinola, the gift arrived four days after the woman gave birth to a baby boy. He wrote:
"Yesterday, my Egbon and CEO of @imageplusfotography, Daud Oreoluwa Balogun surprised his wife with a Venza. This came four days after the arrival of their son."
