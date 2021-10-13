BBNaija season 6 winner, Whitemoney, has in a kind gesture, fulfilled his promise to fellow ex-housemate Boma

Whitemoney promised Boma a designer shoe for winning a fashion show while they were in the Big Brother house

Whitemoney's gesture to Boma has got fans of the reality show talking, one of the fans said he shouldn't finish his win quickly

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Shine Ya Eye winner, Whitemoney, has demonstrated a lovely gesture to one of his fellow ex-housemates Boma Akpore.

Whitemoney gifts Boma a designer shoe. Credit: @bomaakpore

Source: Instagram

Boma got a lovely designer shoe gift from Whitemoney for winning a fashion show organised by housemates while they were in the BBNaija house.

Boma and Jackie B win fashion show in BBNaija house

Boma and Jackie B won a fashion show that was organised by ex-housemates. They were all dressed up as they showed off their styles before the judge.

Boma was spotted dressed in a wine jean trousers, a see-through round neck top, and a black jacket to match. With a lovely chain around his neck, the BBNaija star walked proudly before his mates.

For their outstanding show, Boma and Jackie won N206k, 400 BBNaira, a dinner, and designer shoes from the other housemates.

Whitemoney has fulfilled his own promise by presenting a lovely designer shoe to Boma.

Fans' reactions

Nigerians have reacted to the video of Whitemoney's shoe gift to Boma.

Legit.ng captured some of their comments, read below:

Vicky_bim:

"Use kindness kill them."

Princessjennifer933:

"I knew you were not broke, a man with good heart, white money."

Sweet_naana:

"See as Boma don humble for shoe."

Claireigf:

"Whitemoney please no finish our money Abeg. I know say you rich before shaa."

Rosahipsy_xx:

"Yes you are fulfilling all your promises you made in the house.nice one."

Maria_chikebenjamin123:

"Nice one wm."

