The BBNaija Shine Ya Eyes housemates recently organised a runway show in the house as they were spotted all dressed up

Some of the housemates served as the judges as they sat and watched their fellow contestants catwalk before them

Boma Akpore and Jackie B were spotted on the runway looking lovely in their outfits as they catwalked before the judges

The BBNaija Shine Ya Eyes housemates are having fun as they engage in different activities to get their fans glued on their TV screens.

Recently, a fashion show was organised and it saw some housemates all dressed up as they showed off their styles before the judge.

BBNaija: HoH Boma and deputy Jackie B win a fashion show. Photos: @bomaakpore, @thejackiebent

Source: Instagram

Boma on the runway

The Head of House Boma was spotted dressed in a wine jean trouser, a see-through round neck top and a black jacket to match.

With a lovely chain around his neck, the BBNaija star walked proudly before his fellow housemates. Talking about his style, Boma said he's showcasing made-in-Nigerian wear as the world is embracing African fashion.

Watch him below:

Jackie B on the runway

Boma's deputy Jackie B walked in wearing a beautiful long jacket with a black leather beret on her head. As she got closer to the judges, the mother of one removed her jacket to show what she was wearing underneath.

Jackie B was spotted in a see-through small top and a beautiful blue fringe skirt. According to her, she loves to look comfortable yet appealing.

For their outstanding show, Boma and Jackie won N206k, 400 BBNaira, a dinner, and designer shoes from the other housemates.

Check her out below:

Reactions from fans

lirisc:

"Werkkkkk Boma! Y’all see how he took off that jacket perfectly."

thinkifan:

"It’s in the blood. king B."

alexandrabuoro:

"Congratulations king Boma. This is a very big win and i pray he wins all the tasks ahead In Jesus Name, Amen."

oree_abbie:

"That's my guy."

thejackiebent.daily:

"Jackie B is the hottest girl in this house. I am not even capping."

danny_official2216:

"My baby girl."

deeejah_tayii:

"Jackie killed it."

mercedesobeng:

"She is so cute and beautiful."

crazycheelz:

"Whitemoney also promised them designer shoes."

Source: Legit.ng