BBNaija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Tega Dominic, recently spoke on how things will be now between her and evicted co-star, Boma

While speaking in a recent interview, Tega noted that while her drama with Boma ended in the house, their friendship will continue

The mother of one also noted that she was mostly her real self in the BBNaija house minus her thing with Boma

BBNaija season six housemate, Tega, has shared more details on how things between her and co-star, Boma, will be like, now that they are no longer a part of the show.

In a new interview with @CuteKimani on Instagram, the mother of one spoke on various things including her controversial ‘relationship’ with Boma.

When asked at what point on the show she drew the line between being an actress and being her real self, Tega noted that she was her genuine self on the show apart from the ‘drama’ she had with Boma.

BBNaija’s Tega says she will continue her friendship with Boma. Photos: @its_tegadominic, @bomaakpore

Not stopping there, Tega who was also asked if she was interested in pursuing things with Boma after the show, noted that her ‘thing’ with the co-star was drama that was strictly for the house.

She however noted that even though their drama ended in the house, her friendship with him remains.

During the course of the interview, Tega admitted that the reception she had received from people after her eviction was a bit shaky owing to the thing she had with Boma while in the BBNaija house.

Tega also spoke on the people she was hoping to win the show. She listed her top five. They are Jaypaul, Emmanuel, Angel, Liquorose and Whitemoney.

See the interview below:

Internet users react

Read some of the things BBNaija fans had to say about Tega’s interview below:

Nombuleloinno:

“Tega you are loved, regardless.”

Gmaneinstein:

“Celebrity wahala.”

Iamonyic:

“You guys should get boma’s name out of ur lips.”

Tega and husband share passionate hug

The evicted BBNaija Shine Ya Eye housemate finally met her husband, Ajeboh, after her exit from the reality show.

The couple’s marriage had been plagued with serious name-calling from numerous detractors who condemned Tega for her relationship with her BBNaija co-star, Boma.

However, Tega and her husband have now put rumours to rest about anything being wrong with their relationship after they were both captured on video.

Ajeboh had visited the mother of his child at her hotel room for the first time and they shared a very emotional embrace.

