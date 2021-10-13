WhatsApp, the Facebook-owned messaging app, is updating its software requirements and as such has announced that some iPhones will need to upgrade to higher versions in order to remain compatible with its service.

As reported by The Guardian, the firm disclosed that it is blocking its support for a number of older devices beginning from November 1.

It noted that iPhones users who bought their devices before 2016 will have to upgrade them to at least iOS 10.

iPhones can now upgrade to iOS 10 to keep enjoying the app (Photo: WhatsApp Brand Resources)

Moreover, Businessinsider has it that the app will only be compatible with devices running on KaiOS 2.5.1 or above, which include the JioPhone and JioPhone 2.

Below is a list of iPhones that can be upgraded to keep using WhatsApp:

iPhone 5 iPhone 5C iPhone 5S iPhone 6 iPhone 6 Plus iPhone SE (1st-gen) iPhone 6S iPhone 6S Plus iPhone 7 iPhone 7 Plus iPhone 8 iPhone 8 Plus iPhone X iPhone XR iPhone XS iPhone XS Max iPhone 11 iPhone 11 Pro iPhone 11 Pro Max iPhone SE (2nd-gen)

