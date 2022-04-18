Following the switch to the 5G network for a better, internet experience, especially in terms of speed, top companies that offer cell phone service are phasing out cellphones compatible with 3G.

This necessary phasing out will also affect phones used only for the purpose of calling 911 services and some older 4G mobile phones that do not support Voice over LTE (VoLTE or HD Voice).

This change will affect handsets like the IPhone 5, IPhone 5S and Samsung Galaxy S4, as well as many flip phones beginning from 2022.

The FCC said mobile carriers will phase out 3G phones in 2022 (Photo: NRDC v. Federal Communications Commission)

According to a statement by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in the United States (US), seen by Washintonpost, the following mobile carriers will shut down their networks on phones at respective dates:

Other mobile carriers like Cricket, Boost, Straight Talk, and several Lifeline mobile service providers which utilize AT&T's, Verizon's, and T-Mobile's networks may also be affected.

What affected persons are advised to do

Due to this, the FCC has advised phone users to contact their mobile provider for more information about their 3G retirement plan.

It added:

"Some carrier websites provide lists of devices that will no longer be supported after 3G networks are shut down. You may need to upgrade to a newer device to ensure that you can stay connected, and carriers may be offering discounted or free upgrades to help consumers who need to upgrade their phones.

"Some devices may only require a software update to enable VoLTE (HD Voice) or other advanced services.

"If you purchased your phone independent of a mobile provider, you should be able to check whether your device is 4G LTE (with VoLTE or HD Voice) enabled by checking your phone's settings or user manual, or by searching your phone's model number on the internet, to determine whether you need to purchase a new device or install a software update."

