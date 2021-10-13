Asiwaju Bola Tinubu continues to receive visitors in his Lagos residence after his return to the country

The latest prominent Nigerian to visit Tinubu is a former governor of Ekiti state and PDP chieftain, Ayodele Fayose

The visit sent political tongues wagging but Fayose says he remains a PDP stalwart despite the comments on his visit

Lagos - Former Ekiti state governor, Ayodele Fayose on Tuesday, October 12, visited the Lagos residence of the All Progressives Congress (APC) stalwart, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to felicitate with him after his return to the country following a successful medical trip abroad.

The visit, however, sent tongues wagging with some political watchers suggesting that Fayose might be heading to the APC.

Fayose says he remains a PDP member despite the visit to the APC stalwart. Photo credit: Ayo Fayose

However, Fayose clarified that despite his visit to the former Lagos state governor, he remained a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain.

He wrote on his Facebook page:

“Today, I was at Bourdillon, Ikoyi, Lagos to wish Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu a quick recovery.

“Health issues know no political party and in this part of the world, we seldom celebrate people when they are alive.

“Therefore, like other leaders in Nigeria, I wish Asiwaju sound and robust health. I remain an unrepentant PDP leader and key stakeholder.”

Fayose has been very vocal about Tinubu's political prowess in the past few years, even as a member of the PDP.

The former governor had at some point suggested that the Yoruba nation should rally round Tinbu when there were speculations of the APC leader being witch-hunted by the powers that be.

Some Nigerians have been reacting to Fayose's visit to Tinubu via social media.

Imafidon Ayemere wrote on Facebook:

“Best wishes to Baba Asiwaju and thank you for the visit.

“We already know you as a responsible politician that's not moving up and down building Facebook bridges while visiting "my friends and brothers." I love you, sir. You're bold and focused.”

US Irana wrote:

“I like your strong love for PDP and kindness to the opposition. God bless you, sir.”

Pepe-Wealth Netufo wrote:

“That is how FFK started. When your neck was almost removed, hope the opponent party also paid you a visit of quick recovery?

“Before we know, your name will be removed from EFCC watchlist.”

2023: Governor Sanwo-Olu declares full support for Tinubu's presidency

Recall that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state has fully declared his support for the emergence of Tinubu as Nigeria's president in 2023.

The governor registered his support when he spoke at the launch of the Southwest Agenda 2023 (SWAGA ‘23), a campaign group championing the candidacy of Tinubu for the 2023 presidency, on Thursday, October 7.

He described the APC chieftain as a rallying figure and a beacon of hope for progressive leadership in Nigeria.

Tinubu happy to be back home

Tinubu had earlier expressed thanks to God for bringing him back to Nigeria safely when he spoke at the State House in Marina, Lagos at a gathering to welcome him home.

Present at the gathering were the wife of the governor Mrs. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat; his wife Oluremi; former Lagos Deputy Governor Mrs. Idiat Adebule, and House of Representatives Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila.

Lagos Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa; Senator Olamilekan Solomon, among others were also present at the event.

Source: Legit