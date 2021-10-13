Raphael Varane lasted only 43 minutes during France's UEFA Nations League final against Spain

The defender is understood to have picked a groin injury which will see him out "for a few weeks"

With this developmentwill play no role when Manchester United take on Leicester this weekend

The Frenchman adds to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's injury concerns in defence as Harry Maguire is also sidelined

Man United have been dealt a huge injury blow after it was confirmed Raphael Varane will be out of action for "a few weeks."

Raphael Varane lasted only 43 minutes during France's UEFA Nations League final against Spain. Photo by Alex Gottschalk.

Source: UGC

It is understood Varane sustained a groin injury while on international duty with France earlier in the week.

According to Metro UK, the versatile defender lasted just 43 minutes during France's UEFA Nations League final with Spain that saw Didier Deschamps men stage a dramatic comeback to win 2-1 at the San Siro.

Replays from the incident showed the centre-back wincing on the pitch before he gestured towards the medical team to be replaced.

He was later pictured with an ice pack around his thigh as he was forced to watch the rest of the match from the bench.

A United statement has since confirmed Varane picked a groin injury, with the club divulging he has already begun treatment.

"Raphael Varane sustained a groin muscle injury in the UEFA Nations League final and has commenced rehabilitation at the club," the club confirmed.

"He will be out for a few weeks," the United statement added.

