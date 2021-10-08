Erling Haaland is desperately wanted by English Premier League giants Manchester United who are on his trail

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side failed to land the Norwegian last summer as they also missed out on Harry Kane

United will do everything to land Haaland over Tottenham star Harry Kane after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer came to a 'mutual agreement'

In their bid to bolster their squad next season, Premier League giants Manchester United will reportedy chase the signing of Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland, Daily Star reports.

The Red Devils failed to land both Haaland and Harry Kane last summer, but reports say they are already on the trail of the Norwegian once again.

Both Haaland and Kane had their future in doubt during the summer transfer window as they were tipped to leave their respective clubs.

Erling Haaland desperately wanted by Man Utd. Photo: Alex Gottschalk

Source: Getty Images

Man Utd were on the hunt for a prolific striker and they were linked with the pair, but a deal could not sail through.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

In the end a deal for Haaland, valued at a rumoured £150million by Dortmund, proved unrealistic and unwise just 12 months before a £68million release clause is inserted into his contract with the German club.

UK outlet Manchester Evening News are reporting that United will do everything to land Haaland over Kane next year after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer came to a 'mutual agreement' with football director John Murtough.

PSG desperate in signing Haaland

French club Paris Saint-Germain are desperate in signing Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland as the Parisians now lead the race to signing the 21-year-old lethal striker.

Haaland is being trailed by several top European clubs with Chelsea, Real Madrid, Manchester City all keeping tabs on the phenomenal forward.

And now PSG are leading the race to sign the player according to Italian platform La Gazetta dello Sport as the report claim agent Raiola has requested a salary in the region of €50 million-a-year.

Concerns as Varane gets injured

Legit.ng earlier reported that Raphael Varane has joined the list of Manchester United stars who will miss this weekend's Premier League clash against Leicester City at King Power Stadium.

The former Real Madrid defender was forced out of France's UEFA Nations League final against Spain at the San Siro Stadium and was replaced by Dayot Upamecano for the remainder of the game two minutes before the first half ended.

This will however mount more pressure on the Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer who has already lost Harry Maguire to a similar occurrence.

Source: Legit