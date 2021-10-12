Abidemi Oluwaseun, a 35-year-old man has been nabbed by the Ogun state police command for allegedly attacking a teacher

Reports indicate that Oluwaseun hired thugs to attack a teacher for beating his 15-year-old daughter

The Ogun police spokesman, DSP, Abimbola Oyeyemi who confirmed the incident, noted that two others were arrested alongside the suspect

Ogun state- A 35-year-old man, Abidemi Oluwaseun has been arrested by men of the Ogun state police command for hiring thugs to attack a teacher for beating his 15-year-old daughter.

The Punch reports that the police public relations officer in the state, DSP, Abimbola Oyeyemi disclosed this on Tuesday, October 12, in a statement.

Oluwaseun reportedly invaded Baptist Girls College, Idi-Aba, Abeokuta with two thugs on Tuesday to attack a teacher who he accused of beating his daughter.

The father who accused the teacher for flogging his daughter in Ogun was picked up by the Police. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

Oyeyemi said the suspect was arrested with two others; Fayesele Olabanji, 25, and Alebiosu Quawiyu,24.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The PPRO added that the police received a distress call from the principal of the school.

Oyeyemi noted the police were hinted that three men invaded the school with an unregistered vehicle, armed with brand new cutlass and threatening to hack down a teacher of the school with the cutlass.

The PPRO said:

“Upon the distress call, the DPO, Kemta division, CSP Opebiyi Sunday, mobilised his men and moved to the scene where the three men were apprehended in the school premises. The unregistered Toyota car and the cutlass were recovered from them.

“On interrogation, Abidemi Oluwaseun confessed to hiring the other two men to the school to teach the teacher who beat his daughter a lesson of his life."

Oyeyemi however said the commissioner of police, Lanre Bankole, has ordered that the suspects be properly investigated and charged to court as soon as possible.

Ogun police confirms abduction of Obasanjo’s staff, gives further details

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that the Ogun state police command confirmed the abduction of all the three staff of Obasanjo Holdings who were kidnapped by unknown gunmen along Kobape-Abeokuta expressway.

It was gathered that the command spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who gave the assurance in Abeokuta, while confirming the incident, said the victims were abducted, on Wednesday, September 8, around 6p.m, at Seseri Village, near Kobape.

The police have assured that its men would do everything humanly possible to rescue the workers.

Source: Legit