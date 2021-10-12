A former vice-chancellor of the Federal University Gusau, Professor Magaji Garba, has been remanded in prison

This follows the EFCC's arraignment of the professor over the offence bordering on obtaining money by false pretence and forgery

Professor Garba pleaded not guilty while the court adjourned the matter until Thursday, October 14, for the hearing of the bail application filed by his lawyer

Jabi, Abuja - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday, October 12, arraigned a former vice-chancellor of the Federal University Gusau, Professor Magaji Garba before the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Jabi Abuja.

In a statement posted on its Facebook page, the anti-graft agency said Professor Garba was arraigned on a five-count charge bordering on obtaining money by false pretence and forgery to the tune of N260 million.

The EFCC, on Tuesday, arraigned a former vice-chancellor of Federal University Gusau, Prof Magaji Garba, before the FCT High Court, Jabi Abuja. Photo credit: Economic and Financial Crimes Commission

Source: Facebook

The professor was accused of extorting various sums from a contractor on the pretext of awarding him a N3 billion contract for the perimeter wall fencing of the university.

Professor Garba pleads not guilty

The defendant, Professor Garba, pleaded ‘not guilty’ when the charges were read to him, Daily Nigerian reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Following his plea, counsel to the EFCC, Sylvanus Tahir, asked for a trial date and requested that the defendant be remanded in prison custody.

The EFCC also opposed the bail application by the defendant's lawyer.

Professor Garba to be remanded in prison

After listening to the arguments of the counsels, Justice Maryam Hassan Aliyu adjourned the matter until Thursday, October 14, for the hearing of the bail application.

He also remanded the defendant in the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Service.

Nigerians react

Daniel Chigbo said on Facebook:

"Nice one, but when would our politicians start facing the music for looting this nation's funds and causing all these hardship?"

Sulaiman Segun Awotunde said:

"Good job for that by @EFCC. Please, we urge you to beam your searchlight in investigating our corrupt politicians whose atrocities are mortgaging the future of Nigeria and Nigerians."

Musleem M Wali said:

"Very unfortunate indeed. Intellectual people are turning into scammers. May Almighty Allah save our society ."

Mubarak Rabiu commented:

"Good Job! Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, we support u with all our effort to eradicate corruption from Nigeria."

Why Governor Ganduje's wife was arrested - EFCC

Meanwhile, the EFCC has explained why it arrested Professor Hafsat Ganduje, the wife of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

An operative of the antigraft agency disclosed on condition of anonymity that the Kano governor's wife was arrested for interrogation because she refused to honour an earlier invitation.

However, Abubakar Aminu Ibrahim, a social media aide to the governor, denied the claim that Kano first lady was arrested by the EFCC. On his Facebook page, Ibrahim asserted that the governor travelled to Abuja for a meeting with his wife and that the duo returned on Tuesday, October 5, to preside at the State Executive Council (SEC) meeting.

Source: Legit.ng