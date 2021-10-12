Lawyer and author Reno Omokri has got Nigerians talking on social media after a post about him was spotted online

Omokri shared a photo with his wife holding hands as he responded to a lady called Ahuoyiza Blizzcute who wanted to be close to him

The author stated that Blizzcute and other young women like her cannot come in between him and his wife

A young woman called Ahuoyiza Blizzcute got more than she bargained when she asked lawyer Reno Omokri on social media if he could be her sugar daddy.

Replying to her question, Reno asked if she had seen his wife. Describing his wife as the latest iPhone 13, Reno asked how he would leave her for Blizzcute who is an iPhone 3.

"How will I leave iPhone 13 and follow iPhone 3 and call such sugar daddyism? That is bitter cola daddy. Tufiakwa! I want a better life, not a bitter one."

In another post, Reno shared a rare photo with his wife holding hands together.

According to him, they were declaring undying love for each other at the 1000 year old rock hewn church at Lalibela, Ethiopia.

He said:

"You see the look in our eyes? That is the look of love. I want you and others who may have similar thoughts to know that even a sheet of paper is far too big to come in between my wife and I. I have a good life because God gave me a good wife! My prayer for you is that you will find one man who will love you as I love and cherish my wife. In Christ’s Name."

Check out the photo below:

Nigerians react

tobelite:

"Next time or in your next world avoid shooting shot anyhow. Pls Sir release her and let her go."

mollyswts:

"Na jeje wahala Sidon way this girl go draw am."

drew_ezemarcel:

"This girl has pressed the wrong button, she met the wrong person."

king_david8885:

"I tell her but she no hear."

mizkimoraprecious:

"She was not informed?? Now they have left her behind!!! It’s the iPhone 3 for me."

Reno Omokri advises men to stop offering financial assistance to their girlfriends

Reno Omokri said a man whose girlfriend asks for financial assistance should let the latter know that he is not her father.

The author said men shouldn't allow themselves to be pressured into financing women they are in a relationship with, adding that it is not wise.

Omokri said a man shouldn't think he will be lonely if his girlfriend walks out of the relationship.

