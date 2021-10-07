A video of veteran Nollywood actor, Chiwetalu Agu being harassed by soldiers has caused quite a stir on social media

According to reports, he was allegedly beaten and arrested in Onitsha by soldiers for wearing an outfit which had the Biafra flag on it

Agu was reportedly spotted in his car which was searched before he was manhandled by the uniformed officers

Popular Nollywood veteran, Chiwetalu Agu has caused quite a reaction on social media after news of his arrest made the rounds on social media.

According to reports, the filmmaker was arrested and harassed in Onitsha by Nigerian soldiers for wearing a Biafran flag outfit in the open.

Chiwetalu Agu allegedly arrested for wearing flag outfit

Source: Instagram

A video shared by his colleague, Rita Edochie showed the moment the actor was stopped in his bus and asked to come down as soldiers surrounded him.

A small crowd also gathered to watch the scene even though they could not intervene because of the soldiers.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

chiomadanielsofficial:

"They embarrassed and arrested him In his own Biafran land ooo."

onyinye_white:

"When has it become a crime to wear what you like?"

isibeebahs:

"This is sad, they should let him be."

olivia_nkiru_gilbert:

"This is so unfair, so no freedom expression in Nigeria again."

cobbs_nature:

"This is an infringement on his human rights."

abebigiwaamu:

"When the city is hot, he chose the wrong time to wear the outfit. I feel no sympathy for him."

_kamara_esther:

"But this is an old man now. This is wrong abeg."

amoo_gabriel78:

"Why will he put on biafra flag outfit in this kind of situation and being a very powerful force in the movie industry?"

Chiwetalu Agu celebrates 65th birthday

Nollywood icon, Chiwetalu Agu, is one movie star who has earned quite a reputation for his stellar script interpretation. This explains why a lot of fans love and often celebrate him.

Well, the veteran actor turned 65 on March 5, 2021. Agu, in an Instagram post, called on his fans and followers to celebrate his new age with him.

He also shared a photo of himself in a native attire and urged fans to say a word of prayer for him.

