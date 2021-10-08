The president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Emeka Rollas, has said that the release of actor Chiwetalu Agu would soon be secured

Emeka revealed that Chiwetalu has been taken to one of the military bases in Nigeria for questioning

Nigerians, however, faulted the veteran movie star for exposing himself to the brutality of the Nigerian Army

The President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Emeka Rollas, has faulted his colleague Chiwetalu Agu for wearing a Biafran uniform.

In his chat with Vanguard, Emeka said he doesn't know why the veteran Nollywood actor had to wear the Biafran regalia. According to the AGN president, the state is hot.

Emeka Rollas speaks on Chiwetalu Agu's arrest by the Nigerian Army. Photos: @emekarollas, @bbcnewspidgin

Source: Instagram

Emeka Rollas speaks on Chiwetalu Agu's arrest

Noting that the thespian has been taken to one of the military bases in the country, Emeka stated that he is doing his best to ensure that Chiwetalu is released.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the actor was beaten and arrested in Onitsha by soldiers for wearing an outfit that had the Biafra flag on it.

Chiwetalu was also seen arguing his case with the soldiers as he insists that the meaning of the design on his outfit is a rising sun and not a Biafran flag.

Nigerians speak

segun.adegoke

"Chiwetalu Agu made the mistake by wearing the Biafra attire. You can support Biafra with wisdom."

misschidel:

"U can’t even cover your own brother shame."

heywhy146:

"Can Biafra ever happen? Never!!!! Be wise don’t endanger your life. None of these is worth you risking your life and sanity. Those who died in the past for this struggle, what is their fate today? Nothing!!!"

terroalves_official:

"No matter what he was not suppose to wear that regarding all the tension , the police are right , if you wear anything like the Ambazonian Flag in Southern Cameroon you will be shot and killed by the military without any explanations , this is Africa let’s remember that ! No laws in Africa , I hope they release him soon."

dumebiblog:

"To think that he's igbo too, that's why I like hausa people, they will first support themselves before anything else but give an igbo man small money and he will gladly sell his entire village to the enemy, SMH."

Nigerian Army speaks on Chiwetalu Agu's arrest

A statement from the Nigerian Army spokesman, Onyema Nwachukwu, noted that Chiwetalu Agu was soliciting support for the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in the commercial city, while dressed in their colours.

The army explained that Chiwetalu Agu demonstrated an uncharitable disposition to negate peace and security in Onitsha, hence, his arrest.

According to the army, the allegation that Chiwetalu was brutalized is false and should be disregarded accordingly.

Source: Legit