Veteran Nollywood actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo who is better known as RMD, has for the longest time, blessed fans with his impeccable sense of style.

The movie star who some months ago, turned 60, has built quite a reputation for himself as a talented actor as well as a fashion icon.

If there is ever a list of the silver foxes in the entertainment industry who are 'fashion killers', best believe RMD will come up top.

The actor shared photos and videos. Photo credit: @mofedamijo

Source: Instagram

While sleek and suave is his style, being an actor means getting into roles quite different from his personal sense of style.

Just recently, the method actor shared photos and video from the set of a movie he is currently shooting.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

RMD - who plays the character of Hilary - appears completely transformed from the bearded actor people have grown to love, into an almost clean-shaven, suspender-wearing chap.

In the video, the character Hilary is seen in a blue shirt with a pair of pants that come with suspenders, and a bucket hat.

Watch video below:

Below are photos of 'Hilary' in a different but similar ensemble, posing by a classic car:

RMD in old school look for new age

Richard Mofe-Damijo is one Nigerian celebrity who has remained consistent when it comes to looking stylish and we are here for it!

The film star who turns 60 on July 6, 2021., has been pretty open about his excitement to clock a new age and took to Instagram to share stunning photos of him in stylish ensembles.

Well, one of his photos recently shared on his page has proven that fashion and style are timeless especially when wonderfully put together. For this particular look, RMD decided to take fans back to the old school days in a roguishly dapper look.

Fashion focus on Jim Iyke

Nollywood actor, Jim Iyke, is good when it comes to interpreting character and when it comes to looking exceptionally fashionable, it goes without saying that he always comes through effortlessly.

The Nollywood 'bad boy' has been in the industry for over 15 years and in those years, has blessed fans with different iconic looks.

Although he has had a few misses over the year, the film star is an all-around fashion killer.

Looking good is important in every aspect of life and it doesn't hurt to put in an effort in order to look your best when going to an event.

Source: Legit Newspaper