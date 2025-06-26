A Nigerian man said a loan he took and added to his business nearly destroyed him, as things didn't work out as planned

According to the man, he was offered a loan of N4 million, but the money nearly put his business in total chaos

He said he was supposed to be paying back N600,000, which is 15% of the money monthly, but his business became dull

A businessman said he took a loan, hoping to grow his business, but the money almost left him stranded.

The man who deals in palm oil said he collected the N4 million loan when he wanted to expand his business.

The man said he took the N4 million loan while in Plateau state in 2023. Photo credit: TikTok/Kalu Kelechi Kalu and Getty Images/Wirestock.

In a TikTok video, Kalu Kelechi Kalu said he was told to pay an interest of 15% of the loan given to him.

According to him, every month, the loan company expected him to return 600,000 as interest on the loan.

He said the N600,000 is not from the principal amount but just interest. Within one month of putting the money in his business, sales became dull. He said he was using the principal amount to pay the interest.

He said:

"I took a loan of N4 million to be paying back 15% monthly, as interest. That is N600,000 monthly and this thing nearly ruined me in 2023. So, I have been in the palm oil business for a while. I have been selling palm oil. My business was trying to increase. And I was like 'how do I increase my sales? How do I bring in more goods?' I was in Plateau state then. I was servicing Plateau state and Nasarawa state. I stupidly decided to go for a loan. This loan was a loan of N4 million and it was negotiated that I will be paying 15% interest. That 15% is not that if I'm paying 15% I'm paying back the money. It means that every month, I will give the lender 15% and the money is still in bulk. So, every month I will be giving N600,000 in perpetuity till I'm able to gather the whole N4 million back at once and pay. So if it takes me 10 months, I would have paid N6 million, still trying to pay back the N4 million that I have not even touched. That was the worse decision in my life. I said this thing nearly ruined me."

Kalu Kelechi Kalu said the N4 million loan he took in 2023 nearly ruined his life. Photo credit: TikTok/Kalu Kelechi Kalu.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man shares his loan experience

@Mr Africa said:

"That's a horrible loan term, how did you agree to it."

@jazzy said:

"All these loans firms are very very diabolical but most people will still doubt it. But bro did you believe you accepted such ridiculous 600k interest monthly payment with clear eye's?"

